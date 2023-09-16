Raise your hand if you consider getting bangs every time a celebrity debuts a new set on Instagram. If you have an entire Pinterest board dedicated to various styles of fringe seen on stars — from blunt to curtain to bottleneck — you’re not alone. While getting bangs is commonly considered to be a transformative move, often coinciding with big life events like a new job, a breakup, or a milestone birthday, they’re still in the rolodex of classic haircuts. So if you’re feeling really bold, why not up the ante and experiment with coloring your fringe? On paper, it’s a wild concept, but the colorblock bangs seen at Molly Goddard’s Spring/Summer 2024 show during London Fashion Week might change your tune.

Models, including Edie Campbell, were sent down the runway with their hair styled in sleek low buns accessorized with thick black spa headbands and choppy baby bangs in a shade that contrasted their natural color. (Think raven black strands with bleach blonde fringe.) At its core, the style is ‘90s minimalist, but the colorblock bangs lend a punky Y2K twist — without veering too retro. The shades of the bangs also complement the predominate colors of the collection — white, black, pastel pink, and creamy yellow.

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

Known for creating collections rooted in nostalgia and girlhood, often including a voluminous tulle skirt or two, Goddard’s whimsical pieces are feminine yet unfussy, and this bold hairstyle is in line with her aesthetic. The punky colorblock detail of the bangs is also a natural progression of the edgy early-aughts hair color trends that have experienced a resurgence in the past year or so, thanks in part to TikTok. Think two-toned mullets, dip-dyed ends, and skunk highlights.

And while this look is a little more subdued than adding neon green roots to black hair á la Billie Eilish, it still has the makings of a viral trend. Expect to see it all over your FYP in the coming months.