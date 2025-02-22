After a nine day intermission between New York and London Fashion Week, editors, models, and influencers have flocked to England’s capital city to take in the latest collections from top British designers like Burberry and Simone Rocha. With a shorter, jam-packed five-day schedule, the LFW Fall/Winter 2025 season might feel like a sprint, but that doesn’t mean the runways are any less noteworthy. The same goes for the street style beauty looks.

Since Harris Reed kicked things off on Feb. 20 with an evening show featuring Florence Pugh, street style stars have brought their sartorial A-game, from their outfits to their hair and makeup styles. A reoccurring theme among attendees with natural hair is opting for protective styles with a playful twist, like styling your braids in a side bun. A number of red hair colors have also been spotted, showcasing just a few ways to test drive the trending hue. As for makeup, the LFW show-goers are keeping it simple with a swipe of red lipstick. Consider it proof that you can’t go wrong with the classics – the fashion crowd in a city known for its quirky style even agree.

So fill the void you’ve felt since NYFW ended by perusing the most exciting street style beauty looks spotted outside the LFW shows.

Bobs Galore

A blunt bob and a center part are a classic combo that will always capture street style photographers’ attention.

Simply slicking back your bob with a bit of gel or pomade instantly transforms the cut into an edgy style.

Red Lips

If you’re short on time, a swipe of red lipstick will tie your entire look together. Better yet, you can apply it in the back of an Uber on the way to your first LFW show of the day.

A high-shine cherry red lip isn’t just an of-the-moment makeup look – it’s also practical. The hydrating ingredients will keep your lips soft and smooth in the cold and dreary mid-winter London weather.

Creative Protective Styles

The swirled ends of this guest’s Koroba braids are downright stunning. The beauty of the traditional West African style is its versatility.

Boho braids will always be effortlessly cool — especially when paired with a deep red lip.

Who says buns only belong on the top of your head? This LFW guest twisted her braids up on the side, creating a fun, playful twist on the classic updo.

Shades Of Red Hair

After being spotted outside of the NYFW shows, the red hair trend is continuing its world tour in London. This fashion week guest’s long copper strands look striking against her powder blue trench coat.

This show-goer channeled the winter season with her deep cherry cola hue. The more subdued take on red is the perfect backdrop for silver statement hair accessories.

Take the monochromatic trend to the next level like this guest by matching your lipstick to your red velvet-colored pixie cut.