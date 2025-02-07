Runways in the middle of city landmarks, after parties with surprise performers, and portable chargers powered up. New York Fashion Week is upon us. Throughout the six-day event, the entire city is flooded with fashionable New Yorkers darting from show to show, on foot, on the train, and in Ubers — as long as surge pricing isn’t out of control. What sets the NYFW Fall/Winter 2025 season apart from the other cities on the fashion month calendar, is the street style, especially the beauty looks.

Since the it takes place during East Coast winter, NYFW guests are being strategic with their hair and makeup. After all, they have to be. Aside from your outerwear, shoes, and handbag, your beauty look is what’s going to capture the attention of street style photographers in mid-February. A few examples include “mixie” cuts, a ‘90s-inspired short style that took the internet by storm last year. For makeup, guests are leaning into the moody weather and swiping on shades of deep berry lipstick.

Keep reading for a full rundown of all the standout beauty moments captured outside the shows at NYFW.

The Mixie

Not quite a pixie, not quite a bob, the “mixie” is the in-between short cut that’s won over celebrities, tastemakers, and street style stars including Anna Estrin. Bonus points if yours is a trending shade like copper red.

This NYFW guest spotted outside of the shows looks like she stepped out of a ‘90s rom com. The vintage-inspired cut is the perfect entry point to having short hair.

Moody Berry Lips

When the weather is gray and dreary, it’s only natural your makeup is just as moody. It’s why deep berry lipstick is a winter staple, including on the streets of NYFW.

In lieu of a traditional matte lipstick, take a cue from this fashion week guest and opt for a stain. It’s a low-maintenance option you won’t have to touch-up darting between shows.

Statement Ponytails

The easiest way to dress up a classic ponytail it so braid it. Take a cue from YouTuber Teaira Walker and go with a super-sleek version for maximum impact.

Spotted at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris last month, and now in New York, hair accessory stacking is having a moment. Instead of the hair bows seen outside of the Haute Couture shows, this guest opted to added gold hair cuffs at the base of her pony and down the tail.

Cotton Candy Pink hair

Vibrant cotton candy pink hair is a surefire way to turn heads among the style crowd at NYFW. Better yet, match your parka to your strands.

A lived-in pink hue lends an effortless vibe to the trend — and a pop of color against a mid-winter outfit consisting of neutrals.

As this guest demonstrates, your monochromatic look doesn’t have to stop at your outfit. The dip-dyed ends of her blonde strands offer a more subtle take on the pink hair trend.