Just in time to break the monotony of your algorithm serving you tutorials for the same three beauty looks, fashion month is upon us. Each season, top designers in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, give us a glimpse at what we’re going to want to wear in the coming months, but the beauty looks created to completely bring their visions to life are also worth noting. These runway hair and makeup moments are often just as influential and become trends in their own right.

With New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 shows just around the corner, TZR is forecasting the emerging hair and makeup styles that will define the week and continue to grow throughout fashion month. While some of these looks are fueled by nostalgia, others are influenced by recent cultural moments. From the most recent Haute Couture runways to street style stars in Paris, millennial side parts are a vintage style that’s on track to explode in popularity. Then there’s the Brat Summer-inspired smudged eyeliner seen at Area during NYFW in September and most recently, outside of the Haute Couture shows in January. Needless to say, we’re still willing to be messy — at least with our makeup — in 2025.

Read on for the six hair and makeup trends that are destined to be everywhere during the F/W ‘25 runway season and the months to follow.

Hair Bow Stacking

Why wear one hair bow when you can wear two? That’s the MO street style stars and runway hairstylists are bringing into 2025. So if you’re still into the most popular hair accessory of the past few years, try stacking your bows as a fun (and pretty) style refresh. At Haute Couture Week in Paris, one show-goer paired a giant floral one with black and tweed ones, while the Zuhair Murad show featured a bow tied around the base of a sleek high pony with another added halfway down the tail.

Party Girl Makeup

Brat Summer has officially carried over into winter. Lived-in, party girl makeup was spotted on a number of S/S ‘25 runways, including Area’s show at back in September during New York Fashion Week. This look consisted of smudgy liner and a blurred wine-red lip. Fast-forward to January, and messy eye makeup was seen on Haute Couture Week guests in Paris.

Braided Pigtails

Why do beauty looks that defined your childhood always seem to inspire current trends? Nostalgia is comforting. Pigtails is one hairstyle worth revisiting as an adult, specifically braided ones. Not only are they practical — especially during fashion month when you’re potentially darting from show to show in the heat, wind, rain, or snow — they’re completely customizable and look gorgeous on every hair texture and length.

Deep Side Parts

Millennials, rejoice! The most polarizing hairstyle from your youth is on track to become one of the biggest beauty trends of the year. Seen both on and off the Haute Couture runways in Paris, the deep side part is clearly having a moment. Switch up a slicked-back bun by adding the part to it à la Giorgio Armani Privé’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, or opt for a ‘60s-inspired style complete with volume at the crown for your next blowout like this guest outside of Chanel Couture’s S/S ‘25 show. Whatever route you choose, it’s only a matter of time before a side part suddenly feels so right again.

Graphic Liner

You don’t need a fine art degree to get creative with your staple winged liquid liner. The beauty of the graphic look is that anything goes as long you’re into it, so draw one that’s reflective of your personal style. A tiny heart detail at the inner corner of your eye like Coach’s S/S ‘25 makeup is a subtle option, or you can be bold with double-winged liner like this guest at Haute Couture Week in Paris.

Metallic Lips

Y2K side parts aside, the decade also has a chokehold on makeup trends. A natural evolution of the shimmery lip glosses you’ve enthusiastically returned to wearing, metallic lips are about to experience a resurgence. However, this isn’t like the thick, chalky frosted lipsticks from your youth. Instead, it’s about adding a subtle touch of reflectivenes. Let Sandy Liang’s slightly shiny bubblegum pink lips and Miu Miu’s glitter lip liner from the S/S ‘25 season guide you.