Even with a full television crew documenting her every move, you really have to hand it to Lo Bosworth — as far as ‘00s beauty trends go, she always had an eye for the timeless. It’s partially because of this gift for foresight that so many Laguna Beach fans were utterly unsurprised when Bosworth emerged from the reality TV heap victorious, the CEO and founder of best-selling Love Wellness line. It’s a perfectly full-circle moment — Bosworth was a staple of millennial childhood, and now her products, sold by massive retail giants like Target, make her just as ubiquitous as she was back in the MTV days. Watching Bosworth blossom into an adult in real time conferred an authenticity that many brands, even with their infinite influencer seeding budgets, only dream of.

It helps that Bosworth herself is always willing to experiment and showcase the results, a self-proclaimed “beauty addict” who loves sussing out new products and switching up her routines. She might stick to a simple regimen for a few weeks, she tells TZR, “then discover some new method or brand and it becomes seven steps all of a sudden.” These days, it seems like Bosworth is perfecting her rhythm of day-to-day business commitments, social showcasing, and her love for trend-testing. Because she’s always dashing out to the Love Wellness office, Bosworth shares that she’s a makeup minimalist on weekdays, preferring to focus on skin care when she doesn’t have to be on-camera creating content for her team (she can film up to 15 spots per week). Some concealer, blush, and added glow are her go-tos, which she amplifies for nights out. “I am not really into ‘evening glam’ so it’s really a more focused version of my daytime look that emphasizes contouring and highlighting,” she explains.

But that doesn’t mean she’s closed the door on a more-is-more moments. One maximalist trend she’s ready to see return? That glorious ‘00s shimmer worn all-over by every teen worth their unlimited texting plan. “Bring back that goopy body glitter!” Attention brands — the queen has spoken.

Ahead, get acquainted with all the high-end and accessible favorites Bosworth is loving right now.

