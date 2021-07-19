Makeup magnate Kim Kardashian is at it again. For the first time since launching Skims shapewear in 2019, the reality TV star is gearing up to unveil a brand-new beauty venture. According to documents filed at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on July 9, the mom of four may be coming out with a new line, per her new SKKN trademark. Just as the brand name so-cleverly suggests, the product range will comprise skin care products, but it also might encompass hair care, makeup, nail essentials, supplements, and home goods. Go big or go home, right?

This isn't the first we've heard of the mogul's plan to launch a new beauty brand from scratch. In fact, it's been on the minds of most beauty aficionados over the past few months. It all started on March 30, when Kardashian filed a trademark for SKKN by Kim, and consequently sent fans into a frenzy. In the months since, it appears as though she's dropped the brand name down to just one word, and it's seemingly a play on the entrepreneur's initials. After all, it also bears a resemblance to KKW Beauty, minus, er, any references to her second last name.

It is unclear at this time whether SKKN may be the replacement for KKW Beauty when the famed makeup brand temporarily shuts down next month ahead of its intensive rebranding. The mom of four announced this news to the company's nearly five million Instagram followers on July 6. In a post detailing the site's closure, Kardashian wrote: "On August 1 at midnight, we will be shutting down the kkwbeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look."

For some background, Kardashian unveiled KKW Beauty in June 2017. As told by the founder, "It all started with a contour kit." The product, specifically, the Crème Contour and Highlight Kit, sold out in just a matter of hours and generated millions in sales. Over the years, her product range expanded into eyes, lips, and body, with some epic collaborations starring Mario Dedivanovic, Winnie Harlow, and Allison Statter, among others.

Another significant milestone for the company was in 2020, when beauty conglomerate Coty purchased a 20% stake. "This relationship will allow me to lead the development of the creative elements that I specialize in, while benefiting from the incredible resources of an established company like Coty," said Kardashian of the strategic relationship.

As for the here and now, we (unfortunately) have to patiently wait and see what happens when KKW Beauty formally relaunches. On the bright side, we have social media to search high and low for teasers in the meantime. Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan know that the family loves to make a splash on social, so be sure to follow Kardashian and the brand, in the rare case that you haven't already).

In the meantime, shop the brand's closing sale while you still can for a whopping 20 to 75% off sitewide.