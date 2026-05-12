Apart from a few heavy metal and paint-splatter mani moments at the 2026 Met Gala, it’s felt as though we’ve been swimming in a sea of short, neutral manicures. Even stars who once led the charge in creative nail designs have been turning toward pinky nudes, peachy nudes, and solid swaths of color with increasing regularity. Which is precisely why, when Joey King arrived at a Miu Miu event in New York City with a sunshiney French manicure topped with adorable little ladybugs, it felt like a breath of fresh spring air for nail art lovers.

Created by celebrity manicurist Elle Gerstein, the medium-length oval set featured a slightly milky, pink-toned translucent base, topped with butter-yellow French tips dotted with chocolate-brown spots. But the real stars of the show were a trio of ladybugs: Dotted red 3D accents adorning the actor’s ring fingers on both hands, as well as one of her pointers.

Even though it may feel as though the current manicure trend is “a thousand shades of neutral” — particularly among celebs — personality-driven nail art is still very much of the moment. As celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec told TZR earlier this year, ‘90s-esque nail accessories like “piercings, dangles, and 3D pieces” are big this season; as are stripes, which have been spotted all over Instagram and #NailTok.

The playful set was a perfect match for King’s glam, which featured dreamy baby-blue eyeshadow and soft pink cheeks and lips, courtesy of artist Carolina Dalí-Trites, and romantic loose waves styled by Xavier Velasquez.