My former facialist (who I visited regularly in my 20s) used to instruct me to “ice” my face with an ice cube every day to help with my adult acne and inflammation. While I enjoyed the effects of the practice, I hated the actual process. The melting cube made a mess of my face as it began to drip water all over my complexion and the towel I used to protect my fingers from frostbite. So, after a few weeks of the ritual, I gave it up for about a decade. Then, I discovered ice globes for the face which, in addition to coming with a laundry list of skin care benefits are also the prettiest addition to my vanity.

Now, to be clear, ice globes are not a new thing. Facialists and estheticians have been using the liquid-filled glass tools as a form of cryotherapy for years on clients. But, recently, these little secret weapons have been reaching the masses in various forms: globes, rollers, massaging orbs, etc. “Benefits [of icing] include tightening, oxygenation and toning the skin, a reduction in puffiness and redness, relieves headaches, tension and sinus pain, as well as stimulates blood flow and aids in lymphatic drainage,” says Merdina (Dina) Mustedanagić emergency room physician associate, co-founder of skin care company Facee, and co-owner of med spa me.losangeles. “One of the main benefits of cooling or icing the face includes a decrease in inflammation as ice and cold acts as a natural anti-inflammatory. In the long term this helps drastically with tightening, toning, and adding an extra glow to the skin.”

I got my first taste of ice globes at work during a recent facial at Mustedanagić’s spa, and was forever changed. In addition to a taut, glowing complexion, the globe-infused facial massage itself was incredibly relaxing and soothing. I was hooked.

Sensing my enthusiasm, Mustedanagić generously gifted me a colorful pair of hand globes — a vibrant and sparkling teal blue set that could easily be mistaken as decor for my vanity. I decided to put them to the test and see if I could recreate the magic at home.

Now, part of the beauty of ice globes is their ease of use. All you need to do is chill the globes in the fridge or on ice for about 20 minutes. (I just store mine in there so they’re always ready for use at a moment’s notice.) “After cleansing, apply your favorite serum, moisturizer, or hydrating face mask to help prevent tugging your skin,” instructs Mustedanagić. “Use uplifting motions with medium pressure (soft pressure around the eyes) for skin lifting and downward motions to encourage lymphatic drainage and circulation. Repeat each movement three to five times for 10 to 15 minutes each morning and evening.”

Because of my commitment issues, I decided to start small, working the globes into my morning routine for about five to 10 minutes after applying my favorite serum (which rotates from Mara’s Universal Face Oil and Drunk Elephant’s Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil). I then would make myself comfortable on the couch, turn on a podcast or morning praying meditation and work the chilly globes around my face, focusing on my eye area and cheeks, which are prone to puffiness, inflammation, and redness.

Now, I typically and up around 5:30 a.m. due to the East Coast hours I adhere to daily (I’m based in L.A.). Although my body has gotten used to my early hours, my face has not. Puffiness and under-eye bags are a constant issue and I’ve yet to find a long-term solution outside of a great concealer. So, you can imagine my surprise and delight when I saw an immediate improvement in the puffy, sleepy eyes I’ve been battling for oh-so long, courtesy of my new ice globes. The delicate skin felt firmer and tighter and my little peepers looked more awake even in the wee hours of the morning.

Said tightness also translated to my cheeks and forehead after a few minutes, the texture and look of my complexion felt smoother and had a nice luminosity to it (not quite a full-blown glow, but a subtle sheen). As a bonus, I found any makeup I applied — I use mainly cream-based formulas — glided on easily and looked much more natural and radiant on my skin.

From a mental perspective, icing in the mornings has become something I look forward to. I typically am in a mad dash to get online and into my emails in the morning, and this little ritual has given me a reason to slow down and take a minute or two (or 15!) to myself before I get into the hustle and bustle of the day. The cooling sensation is incredibly soothing and helps put me in a more focused state.

A couple weeks in, and I’ve started working ice globes into my evening routine as well, icing my face while I take some good old-fashioned trash TV (I’m a Housewives devotee). Like my morning routine, it helps calm my mind and also gives my skin a little refresh before bedtime.

I’m officially a believer in all things ice globes. If you, too, are ready to get on board, shop my essentials for my icing ritual below, as well as similar products within the cryotherapy space. Ice, ice baby.

