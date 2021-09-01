Hermès Beauty’s New Nail Polish Line Is Almost Too Pretty To Use

If August felt just a little too soon to start brainstorming fall nail looks, autumnal hair colors, and cold weather-proof outfits, it’s more than understandable. After all, it’s kind of hard to get excited about sage green manicures and new jackets when triple-digit weather is threatening to turn you into a pool of bronzer-tinged sweat the instant you leave the house. But now, finally, it’s September and the unofficial-official kickoff to the new season — and what better way to celebrate than with the announcement of Hermès Beauty’s all-new nail polish line, complete with every cozy-chic color of the season?

The latest edition to Hermès Beauty’s ever-expanding collection, Les Main Hermès, launching Oct. 15, has everything necessary for a salon-quality manicure at home: a rich hand cream, a nail- and cuticle-friendly oil, shiny topcoat, enamel-strengthening base coat, and what might just be the world’s most high-fashion nail files. Of course, the biggest draw here is the staggering library of 24 new varnish colors which run the gamut from signature (there’s an Hermès trademark Classic Orange) to ultra-trendy (those deep, mesmerizing greens) with plenty in between. Hermès acknowledges that what one chooses to do with hands and nails is essentially an extension of the personality — and made sure there were enough colors to match every possible mood, phase, and style.

Hermès Beauty

“The hand is the epitome of care,” explains Pierre-Alexis Dumas, Artistic Director of Hermès, in a press release. “We are the house of hands. The hand is a supremely civilizing influence that transforms us and connects us to each other.” It would make sense then that the fashion house put so much time and focus on perfecting each product’s composition, adjusting them to fit a host of relatively universal needs. The hand cream, comprised of 98 percent natural ingredients, is balm-like in its consistency and formulated with white mulberry extract — an Hermès Beauty staple prized for its smoothing, hydrating properties. In conjunction with the cream’s hyaluronic acid and passiflora oil, it’s a multisensory experience that evens out skin tones and nourishes holistically.

Hermès Beauty

The oil is just as luxurious, with five carefully chosen oils combined to soften cuticles, hydrate nail beds, and protect against wear and tear. As for the lacquers themselves, these nail polishes come complete with a long, rounded brush for easy and intuitive application as well as a long-lasting, naturally derived formula. Really, the only issue with this new addition to the Hermès Beauty family is how to store all 24 must-have colors, affectionately named for beloved French iconography. Trust Hermès to come up with a chic solution to that, too: a Terre Battue-coloured Tadelakt calfskin storage carousel, an objet d'art in its own right.

Hermès Beauty Les Main Hermès launches Oct. 15, exclusively at Hermes.com