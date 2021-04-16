Hermès Beauty Is Finally Launching A Blush — And It’s Just In Time For Mother’s Day

Even for avid beauty lovers, lipstick has never been a perfect gift — it often feels disposable, and the overwhelming choice of colors can make it a tricky piece to choose. Leave it to Hermès to change that. When the fashion house launched its first beauty products under the Hermès Beauty umbrella in early 2020, it largely solved that dilemma by creating beautifully designed, refillable lipsticks in a curated range of stunning colors. Thankfully for beauty fans (and gift givers) everywhere, it’s finally decided to do the same for another category: Hermès Beauty just launched its Rose Hermès Silky Blush, which similarly features a refillable case and a thoughtful, timeless aesthetic.

Fortunately, the new addition dropped just in time for your Mother’s Day gifting, hitting the fashion house’s website on April 15. True to its name, the blush is inspired by the colors and texture of silk, and its appearance is designed to reflect that. It does so through its surface — a soft, fine powder that emulates the appearance of silk twill — as well as its eight semi-matte shades, which come in a range of radiant, adjustable pinks.

Its case is just as noteworthy — though you’d expect no less from the maker of Rouge Hermès’ iconic striped bullets. That’s in large part thanks to French fashion designer Pierre Hardy, who dreamed up the minimalist object with the concept of a “circle within the circle” in mind; thus, the packaging is made up of round shapes that fit into each other, including the mirror, the powder, and the case.

As for how the blush will look (and feel) *on* the skin, well, plenty of thought went into that, too. Made with emollients and mineral powder, the formula aims to feel soft and last longer, while also being easy to apply. Its high concentration of pigment means that the color will be even on the skin, without being obvious. To boot, it contains vitamin E for antioxidants — because why shouldn’t your cheek color do more than just look pretty?

The new blushes are now available on Hermes.com, and retail for $77 each. And luckily for fans, that’s not all: A Blush Brush, a Travel Blush Brush and Lip Enhancers joined the Hermès Beauty family as well, making this as good a time as any to head to the site to finish up your Mother’s Day shopping — no doubt, she’ll be obsessed with whatever you choose.

