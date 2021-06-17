Herbivore's Big Birthday Sale Is The Perfect Chance To Stock Up On Skin Care

Ten years ago, when Taylor Swift was still country and I thought Instagram was just a way to edit photos, Herbivore founders Julia Wills and Alexander Kummerow were sitting in their Seattle kitchen dreaming up what would become one of the most beloved skin care brands of all time. In the decade since inception, nature-powered Herbivore and its trademark minimalist design would make its way into the medicine cabinets and shelves of every skin care aficionado worth their weight in moisturizer. And to celebrate, Herbivore’s 10th anniversary sale is rewarding new and longtime fans of the brand with some seriously staggering discounts.

From June 17 to June 28, customers can snag 25% off everything on the site, including individual items, sets, kits, and even the brand’s CBD-fueled products. Plus, spend $100 or more (not hard considering the site’s very stacked list of best-sellers) and you’ll get two deluxe sample gifts of Herbivore fan favorites.

With such a robust lineup of top-rated products paired with the steep discount, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of shopping choices available. To start building your Herbivore skin care library, consider the Pink Cloud cleanser, a lighter-than-air, low-foam cleanser that fully removes debris and lingering dirt while never stripping skin of moisture. For something truly transformative, pick up the Blue Tansy Resurfacing Clarity Mask, a powerful reset ideal for oily skin — personally, it was the first “real” skin care product I ever bought. The mask is formulated with exfoliating fruit enzymes and pore-minimizing BHAs, and the mesmerizing goblet blue color makes it so fun to display.

Celebrities rave about the Herbivore Coconut Milk Body Polish, with good reason. The delicious-smelling scrub feels like taking a vacation every time you shower, and the gentle exfoliation leaves the body remarkably smooth. For youthfully plump skin, go for the Cloud Jelly Pink Plumping Hydration Serum, a rose quartz-colored alternative to hyaluronic acid that uses tremella mushroom and vegan collagen to hydrate skin and restore moisture balances.

But even if straight-up skin care isn’t your thing, it won’t be hard to find something on the site that is. In addition to the assorted serums and masks, Herbivore has some of the best bath and shower accessories around, like soaks, scrubs, bar soaps, and oils that turn your tub into a Cleopatra-approved bathing pool. Tools like gua sha and rollers come in an assortment of crystals, and texturizing salt sprays even let hair get in on the Herbivore action. Based on this sale (and all the new products the brand keeps rolling out), expect the 20th anniversary celebration to be even bigger.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.