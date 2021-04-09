With the weather warming up (slowly, but surely) you may find yourself needing to up the hydration in your skin care routine. Enter Herbivore Botanical’s new Cloud Jelly, which is described by the brand as a “tall glass of water for the skin” in that it’s designed to hydrate, plump, and soften the skin.

In fact, just like a refreshing sip of H20, the new addition, which is part of Herbivore’s cult Pink Cloud collection, aims to help users find a little “bliss” in something simple. “With tremella mushroom, vegan collagen, and strawberry extract, this plumping hydration serum transports your skin to a nourishing superfood picnic,” says Michael Ahmad, Herbivore’s Sr. Director of Global Education in an email to TZR. “Each application is intended to evoke a delightful daydream, leaving skin feeling hydrated, soft, and plump.”

The key to delivering these results lies in the aforementioned hero ingredient, tremella mushroom. The buzzy jelly-like superfood, often called the “snow” or “beauty mushroom,” has definitely been having a moment in skin care, due to its ability to hold up to 500x its weight in water — which is where the plump, supple skin effect comes in. Other trusted brands like Tata Harper, Volition, and Éminence have all jumped on the bandwagon, incorporating the vegan ingredient into their formulations. “Tremella’s powerful hydration efficacy is due to its gelatinous structure combined with its unique polysaccharides, long chains of sugars that have remarkable water retaining properties,” says a blog dedicated to the mushroom on the Tata Harper site. “These polysaccharides form a flexible film on the skin to help keep the barrier intact, lock in moisture, and smooth skin texture.”

For its specific approach, Herbivore has blended tremella mushroom with vegan collagen and strawberry extract to help nourish the skin from within, pumping it with antioxidants like vitamin C and beta carotene. The new serum can be applied twice a day (morning and evening) to damp skin after cleansing and followed up with a moisturizer to lock in hydration.

Herbivore’s Cloud Jelly is $48 and can be found at herbivorebotanicals.com, Sephora, Credo Beauty, or Nordstrom retailers. Shop the new summer essential below.

