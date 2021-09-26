Stumped For Long Hairstyles? Stylists Swear By This Celeb-Favorite For Fall

Welcome to fall, the season where the food is extra tasty (it is soup season, after all), the scenery is to die for, and the beauty world is full of excitement (time to pull out your red lipsticks). For anyone interested in an updated beauty vibe, there are loads of trendy hair and makeup looks to experiment with this season. More specifically, the fashion crowd is serving up plenty of hairstyles for long, straight hair.

“I think you will see lots of body in smooth hair, sleek hair with bangs, sculpted hairstyles, and bone straight hair,” editorial hairstylist Mideyah Parker tells TZR. In fact, she predicts many will be serving looks this fall to make up for last year. Plus, Parker says to expect to see tons of accessories, like clips, scarves, and pins.

And according to César DeLeön Ramîrez, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Kim Kardashian and Ciara, “ever since the reemergence of ‘Cher Hair’ (back in 2015 by Ciara when I gave her 48-inch extensions for her public breakup/comeback song, “I Bet”) we have seen super long, silky one-length looks stay on-trend.” He believes it always feels classy, elegant, and effortless. “This past year we have seen the style a bit shorter with face frame layers bringing back the ‘90s long-layered cut,” the expert tells TZR.

Below, industry insiders share the top hairstyles they are seeing for long, straight hair this season. Plus, many reveal the products they used to achieve the looks so you can recreate them at home.

Soft Waves

Mideyah Parker

Just because you were born with stick-straight hair doesn’t mean pretty waves aren’t achievable. Above, Parker created the look by first applying Prep from Bumble and bumble and then using a soft set round brush, she took small sections (as many inches as the brush that you’re using) to smooth the hair and create the volume she wanted. “After round brushing each section, I clipped the curl so it can cool,” she explains. “Once I completed the entire head, I took a 1.5-inch barrel curling iron from T3 to set five big curls in the front from middle part to ear on each side.” To finish off, Parker let the entire set cool for 20 minutes and brushed the hair with a wide-tooth comb.

Shiny Liquid Hair

César DeLeön Ramîrez

“The bone-straight, high-shine behind the shoulders look is great for both casual and formal events,” DeLeön Ramîrez says. To create the liquid hair look pictured above, the expert used products from the Mizani Press Agent line. “From shampoo and conditioner to the smoothing cream and serum, the line will moisturize and smooth for a perfect shiny finish while protecting from heat damage,” he explains.

A Sleek Pony

“I am always been a fan of ponytails, especially if you have longer hair, and what a way to have some fun but still give a sleek, clean sophisticated look,” says Larry Sims, a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Regina King and Gabrielle Union.

To start, he says to use a small amount of Flawless by Gabrielle Union Smoothing Blow Dry Cream and Flawless by Gabrielle Union Shine Enhancing Heat Protection Spray before blow-drying hair out. “Then gather hair at a key position,” Sims explains. “I like to position the ponytail between the middle and nape of the head, to optimize the most swinging.” Next, you’ll want to secure the hair with a ponytail holder. “Add a few drops of the Flawless by Gabrielle Union Restoring Exotic Oil treatment to finish the look.”

Accessorize To The Max

To give an otherwise simple long hair look a bit of oomph, Parker likes to add a few accessories. Depending on your style, you can go for more polished pieces, like a tortoise or shiny gold clip. Or, if bold colors are more your speed, try a beaded hair accessory, like one from fashion girl-favorite brand Susan Alexandra. Just add in a few of your favorite options after your morning blow-dry and you’re good to go.

Bubble Ponytail

Millie Morales

Hairstylist Millie Morales says bubble ponytails are great if you want to switch up a regular style for a night out or dinner look this fall. To get the look, Morales says it's all about prepping the hair properly. “First detangle the hair really well, and proceed with a regular high, medium, or low ponytail,” she explains. “Then space the elastics, a great distance can be two inches between them, but it all depends on your hair length. As you tie, with the fingertips carefully spread the hair apart creating a round bubble.”

Fun Fringe

Ashley Streicher

Celebrity hairstylist Ashley Streicher is responsible for Mandy Moore’s hair at the 2021 Emmys, shown above. The expert created the look by, “blowdrying hair all forward and giving fringe a slight bend outward giving you more of an effortless curtain-y look.” The most important part, according to Streicher, is the keep the fringe full and non-greasy. “Garnier Fructis Invisible Dry Shampoo gives the perfect texture,” she tells TZR.

Whether you’re a fan of the trendy curtain bangs or a bold, blunt bang, fringe lends long straight hair a nice contrast and can change up your look without sacrificing length.

Face-Framing Braids

César DeLeön Ramîrez

DeLeön Ramîrez recommends face-framing braids with added accessories on long hair to add a fun playful element. “To achieve the look take two small sections of hair from both sides of the part line and create a braid starting 2-3 inches away from the scalp,” the expert explains. “You can use a dry wax, like Paul Mitchell’s Firm Style dry wax, to help with flyaways and for hold.”

For a cool take on the trendy look, he says to leave the ends loose rather than braiding them all the way. “For accessories try my line of High Vibes Supercharged hair charms in silver or brass from Wildform.”

Long Shag

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yes, the shag haircut is still going strong, and looks just as good with long hair. Clariss Anya Rubenstein, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Kaley Cuoco and Gemma Chan, is loving hair that’s long, healthy, and shaggy for fall. “We are leaning into our natural texture and finding long haircuts that work for the individual,” she explains. She says this translates to embracing curls, waves, and straight. “The long shag trend lends itself to this long and healthy look, it’s layered and should require minimal styling.”