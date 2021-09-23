Rihanna & Taylor Swift's Favorite Red Lipstick Is Getting An Intriguing Update

When it comes to makeup, there’s really nothing as timeless as a red lip. Though a bold statement, it looks incredible on everyone and anyone — so long as you find the exact right shade for your complexion. When MAC’s iconic red lipstick, Ruby Woo, hit the shelves in 1999, it took a lot of the guesswork out of this (oftentimes frustrating) process. The pigmented, matte formula contains blue undertones so it perfectly complements any skin tone, making it one of the most beloved red lipsticks on the market (including among celebrities like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Rosalía). Over time, the popularity of the cult-favorite lippie has not waned — in fact, MAC sells four Ruby Woo lipsticks every single minute.

Now, the brand is giving Ruby Woo an exciting update: meet Ruby’s Crew, a lip collection that features the iconic red shade in a variety of formats. The launch introduces three new textures, in addition to the OG Retro Matte Lipstick: Powder Kiss Lipstick ($24) a velvety lipstick that gives a more diffused, and less opaque look; Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour ($27), a mousse-like liquid lipstick (with a bit of a pinker undertone); Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour ($24), a classic liquid lipstick for all-day, no-budge wear.

Courtesy of MAC

MAC has also revamped the packaging for something a bit more eye-catching. Rather than the traditional black tubes, Ruby’s crew features bright red tubes with the shade name emblazoned in a large font. It’s truly the update that Ruby Woo deserves, and will look absolutely incredible atop your vanity.

The new collection won’t be available for purchase until the first week of October 2021, but in the meantime, feel free to sign up for updates on maccosmetics.com. While you wait, you can also shop the OG Ruby Woo — just in case you’re running low.

