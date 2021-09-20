qAhh, awards season — that much-anticipated time of year when the internet gets to bond over the frenzy of celebrities draped in elaborate designer gowns and wildly expensive jewels to walk down and pose on a (usually) red carpet, is here. The 2021 Emmy Awards are taking place tonight, Sunday, September 19, and trust that after a year of virtual award shows and giving acceptance speeches from the couch, Hollywood’s elite are bringing their fashion and beauty A-game.

As the world witnessed at the 2021 Met Gala this past Monday, celebrities and their glam squads are returning to the red carpet with a vengeance. And the Emmys have been known to bring out the biggest and brightest names in television with actors like Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya, Sandra Oh, and Jennifer Aniston (to name a few), all attending to be acknowledged for their work and looking stellar while doing so.

While the gowns tend to take center stage, eye-catching makeup and elegant hairstyles are not to be overlooked — not to mention the intricate manicures that fly under the radar.

Not to worry, TZR is here to make sure you don’t miss a single standout look — here are the 2021 Emmys’ Best Beauty Looks.

Nicole Byer

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicole Byer’s no stranger to the Emmy Awards after a well-deserved nomination last year for one of her many hosting gigs — but this year’s appearance starring a fairytale-worthy Christian Siriano gown with a matching sweeping updo by Moira “Fingaz” Frazier is an all-time best.

Rachel Lindsay

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bachelor Nation breakout star Rachel Lindsay arrives on the red carpet looking regal in a bright orange draped gown and sleek braided top knot. Lindsay’s nails steal the show (an impressive feat all things considered) with a glossy black-and-white manicure.

Yara Shahidi

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leave it to Yara Shahidi to not only know green is hands-down the coolest color of fall but wear it with more casual elegance than thought possible. The Grown-ish star’s metallic, emerald green eyeshadow, smudged across her lids and lower lashline, looked all the trendier against her timeless Dior gown, demure bun, and vibrant pink blush.

Cynthia Erivo

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo’s Emmys aesthetic is like a glammed-up version of everyone’s favorite going out look: smokey shadow with a thicket of fluttery lashes, warm contour, glossy lips, and a fresh set of nails — bonus points for Erivo’s classic pink-and-white French manicure.

Taraji P. Henson

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As soon as any major award show kicks off, the entire world is instantly on Taraji Watch, waiting for the multitalented star to arrive in some fabulous couture, a copyable hairstyle, and some screenshot-worthy nails. Tonight, her stunning, jewel-embellished manicure in a rich shade of ruby red is beyond opulent.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One-part Grace Kelly, one-part ‘00s prom perfection, Anya Taylor-Joy’s center-parted updo pinned into swooping curls — with mild bronze eyeshadow, and a scarlet lip painted on with laser precision — is as good as awards show beauty gets.

Issa Rae

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Braided updos are having their moment in the sun, spotted on every stylish actor and A-lister on either coast — and Issa Rae might have just blown them all away. The only thing better than the circular, crisscrossed braids is her purple eye makeup, featuring TikTok’s most viral new mascara: e.l.f.’s Big Mood Mascara which helped pump up Rae’s lashes and clocks in at just $7.

Kerry Washington

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An appearance by Kerry Washington is as crucial to an awards show as a genuinely funny host and speedy run time — she’s just as necessary for a truly great event. This time, Washington pulled out all the stops with an ultra-smooth, center-parted low bun, and cherry red lips which cut a modern contrast with her Regencycore-inspired corset gown.

Kaley Cuoco

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Something about crisp fall air always makes bangs seem like a promising idea, and Kaley Cuoco’s lash-grazing fringe, styled by Christine Symonds, is only further making the case. As for her smooth skin and utterly serene expression, Cuoco turned to the CurrentBody Skin Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle mask—she even posted videos of herself wearing it this morning.