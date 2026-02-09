With weeks of sub zero temps and less hours of daylight, it’s perfectly understandable why you might be in a beauty rut by mid February. But if any event is going to inspire you to break out your makeup bag and dust off your hot tools, it’s going to be fashion month. Sure, the runways are intended to inspire your outfits next season, but the shows are also where the next big beauty trends are born, too. And unlike the handbag or boots you eyed from your favorite designer’s collection, you don’t have to wait until the Fall/Winter 2026 collections land in stores to try the hair and makeup looks you’ve saved to your mood board.

This season marks even more creative director debuts (Rachel Scott at Proenza Schouler, Maria Grazia Chiuri at Fendi, and Antonin Ton at Balmain), the aesthetic of the collections and the corresponding makeup and hairstyles are anyone’s guess. However, the recent looks seen on and off the runways at Copenhagen Fall/Winter 2026 and Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 offer a glimpse into what will be trending – aka the makeup and hair inspiration your winter routine is missing.

Keep reading to discover the hair and makeup trends that will take over the F/W ‘26 runways and be co-signed by top street style stars.

Lengthy Bangs

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Long bangs have a bit of a laissez-faire vibe to them, which is exactly what makes the style fashion girl-approved. Unlike micro or blunt fringe, they don’t require as frequent trims, they’re easier to style, and nearly effortless to grow out whenever you get sick of them. While Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 runway featured a dramatic take on long bangs, one attendee outside the show demonstrates how they dress up a simple ponytail.

Hyper-Flushed Cheeks

(+) Edward Berthelot/Getty Images (+) Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Blush’s main character moment lives on in 2026. While hyper-flushed cheeks have been popular for the past few years, expect to see show-goers applying in a slightly draped style that goes up to the temples for a sculpting effect. Hey, it’s a practical look too: When you’re hitting the NYC, London, Milan, and Paris streets for fashion month during winter, the chilled air acts as natural blush touchup.

Extra Long Hair

(+) Paul Gonzales/Getty Images (+) Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images INFO 1/2

While a bob or pixie is a bold haircut that’ll make any street style photographer do a double take, extra-long strands make just as much of a statement — even more so when styled in pigtails or twists. So don’t feel guilty if you don’t remember the last time you’ve gotten a trim.

Daytime Smoky Eyes

(+) GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images (+) Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The internet has reached peak 2016 nostalgia, and now, the beauty trends from that year are making their way back to relevancy offline, too. Case in point: the dark and sultry charcoal smoky eyes seen on Stephané Rolland’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show and on the streets of Paris last month.

Flipped Bobs

(+) Moritz Scholz/Getty Images (+) Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Should you get a bob? The timeless short cut has been consistently on trend for the past several years, so you’ve probably had this internal debate at least once – or twice. Mentally prepare to consider chopping off your hair again during fashion month as you peruse street style photos. If Copenhagen and Paris Haute Couture’s stylish guests are any indication, retro flippy bobs are going to be a staple this season. A stack of snap clips or a vibrant tangerine dye job are just two examples of just how to make the style your own.