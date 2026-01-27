For many, ice, snow, and frigid temps are on the forecast for the foreseeable future. However, there are signs of sunnier, warmer days ahead in Paris, at least on the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 runways. What sets these collections apart from ready-to-wear is that even top design houses like Dior, Chanel, and Schiaparelli need to meet a list of requirements and approved by a commission to earn a spot on the show schedule. With that in mind, no detail is spared when the ateliers are meticulously crafting these made-to-measure to measure collections, so the final pieces seen on the runways are breathtakingly gorgeous. The same level of thought and care goes into the corresponding hair and makeup looks that help fully realize each designer’s vision. And the Haute Couture S/S ‘26 beauty looks are no exception.

The Dior runway, for one, was in full bloom. Models’ slicked-back hair was adorned with cyclamen flower headpieces, and some wore wigs dyed the same pink hue as the floral’s petals. Meanwhile, Schiaparelli’s show featured luminous complexions that glowed in the dimly lit venue.

Keep reading for all of the standout beauty moments from the Haute Couture S/S ‘26 runways in Paris.

Schiaparelli’s Luminous Skin

Balmy spring afternoons and glowing skin go hand in hand. Take a page out of lead makeup artist Pat McGrath’s book this upcoming season by using the look she created for Schiaparelli as your reference material. After skin prep with radiance-boosting Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence and The Hydrating Glow Cream, she softly sculpted the eyes with taupe shadows and added a nude lip tailored to each model’s skin tone. For hair, lead artist Guido Palau created sleek architectural updos with an equally glossy finish.

Christian Dior’s Blossoming Hair & Makeup

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) @guidopalau INFO 1/2

Everything was coming up cyclamens at Dior. Creative and Image Director of Christian Dior Makeup Peter Philips made models’ skin glow like flower petals covered in morning dew using Dior Forever Skin Glow, Dior Forever Skin Correct, and Dior Forever Glow Luminizer. Meanwhile, lead hairstylist Guido Palau added blossoming Stephen Jones-designed headpieces to slicked-back strands and sleek chignons. The hues of cyclamen petals also inspired the show’s third style. Long, clip-in bangs that were dyed pink covered models’ faces.

Chanel’s “You But Better” Beauty

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images INFO 1/2

You, but better was the vibe at Chanel. The minimal makeup was tailored to each model – think tightlined eyes, slightly flushed cheeks, and nude lips. Hair followed suit. Natural textures were enhanced, strands were pulled into sleek buns, and there was one standout feather scrunchie.