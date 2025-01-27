With its breathtaking handmade gowns and celebrity-stacked front rows, Haute Couture Week is the exact type of spectacle that will jolt you from your mid-winter blues. Taking place bi-annually in Paris, ateliers like Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, and Chanel show their boldest, dreamiest, and most jaw-dropping collections where no details are spared when creating each piece. But the fantasy never stops at the clothing. Case in point: Dame Pat McGrath’s viral glass skin mask was born on the Maison Margiela Artisanal runway last year. As such, the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 beauty looks are ripe with mood board-worthy material.

For S/S’25 Haute Couture season, the overarching theme so far is classic with a dose of edge. At Christian Dior, both the hair and makeup had a punk element to it. The models’ spiky full brows were paired with braided updos complete with fanned-out feather Mohawks. Gold is another popular motif, with McGrath giving models glimmering bronzed skin at Schiaparelli.

Below, you’ll find all of the must-see hair and makeup moments from the Haute Couture S/S ‘25 runways. It’s only a matter of time before they inspire red carpet looks and internet beauty trends.

Schiaparelli

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

“Bronzed, beautiful, glowing skin” was the focus at Schiaparelli, where Dame Pat McGrath gave models a healthy sun-kissed radiance using the Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo from her line to sculpt the face. She tied the look together by adding a wash of shimmery gold eyeshadow from the Luminous Legends Dawn Divinity Eye Shadow Palette to the models’ lids. Hairstylist Guido Palau complemented the skin-focused makeup look by pulling the hair back into super sleek buns.

Christian Dior

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Full, fluffy brows have gone from trend to beauty staple, so naturally the fashion house upped the ante with the spiky arches Dior Beauty Creative and Image Director Peter Philips created on models. Hairstylist Guido Palau complemented the clean yet edgy makeup with sleek braided updos featuring fanned-out feathers.

Imane Ayissi

THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP/Getty Images

All that glitters was gold on the Imane Ayissi runway which featured dramatic sparkly winged liner.

More to come...