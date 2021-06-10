Ah, sweet summertime. The birds are chirping, the sun is beaming down, children frolic on playgrounds, and I fill my digital cart with so many on-sale Glossier Boy Brows that my loved ones become legitimately concerned. Yes, Glossier’s first-ever summer sale is nearly upon us, offering all friends of the brand (that’s us, you guys!) a whopping 20% off of everything — no exceptions — from June 10-14. Available exclusively on the Glossier site, this blowout sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on classics and experiment with new favorites.

You might have shopped Glossier’s other big annual sale in the past, that one typically occurring in winter to coincide with the holiday shopping season. But when a friends-and-family discount code accidentally leaked on the internet earlier this year, the ensuing frenzied shopping sprees told Team Glossier in no uncertain terms that customers were just dying to shop a mid-year sale. The (surely very dewy) Powers That Be listened, and the Glossier Summer Sale was born. This summer promotion is considered the official Friends of Glossier sale, and you don’t even have to enter an access code to score it. Simply shop the sale, add your items to the cart, and the discount will automatically apply.

Glossier

Like all good sales, you can maximize your savings by going in with a battle plan. Poke around the site in advance to strategize what you want to buy, and make sure to see if your favorite products are available in a discounted bundle, another regular feature of Glossier sales. For this one, the site is offering several limited-edition sets to help you save big: for shorts-ready legs, try the smoothing and hydrating Body Hero Oil Mist + Exfoliating Bar pairing, a $42 discount; the $32 bundled Cloud Paint + Lash Slick + Balm Dotcom kit, called the 3-Minute Summer Face, is basically a starter pack for heat-friendly makeup; and test-drive some of Glossier’s all-time bests in the Team Favorites set comprised of Futuredew + Boy Brow + Lash Slick + Milky Jelly Cleanser + Oil Wash — it’s actually a $94 value.

Glossier

For individual items, the sun’s unforgiving gaze means you can never go wrong with sunscreen, and Glossier’s Invisible Shield SPF 35 is a weightless (yet highly protective) formula that won’t get gummy or slippery in the heat. If you’ve yet to take the brand’s newest makeup product for a spin, use this opportunity to try out the hydrating, richly pigmented Ultralip for yourself — they call it the sweatpants of lipstick for a reason.

No matter what you go for, be sure to stock up. That winter sale is quite a ways away.