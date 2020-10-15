You may have noticed a stark contrast between your sparse shower and overflowing shelves of facial products, in which case, you can rely on the two new Glossier Body Hero products to fill in the blanks on your body care routine. If your body has been somewhat of an afterthought for awhile, you're not alone — how could it not be when the 10-step skincare routines and fancy serums are all focused on your face and neck? Glossier is working to change that and provide you with formulas that are complexion-worthy, but meant for your body.

Body care is slowly beginning to compete in popularity with skincare, and while Glossier already has a small line of body products, it's bulking up its inventory with the Body Hero Exfoliating Bar ($14) and the Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist ($28). The new formulas join Glossier's two predecessor Body Hero products: Daily Oil Wash and Daily Perfecting Cream, as well as its Hand Cream.

Yes, things like lotions and dry oils have been around as long as the rest of your serums, but Glossier's new exfoliant and oil mist are helping to answer the somewhat rhetorical question of: Why shouldn't your body care rival your skincare ingredients in quality?

Courtesy of Glossier Courtesy of Glossier

Specifically, these new products will be worthy additions to your shower routine. The Exfoliating Bar buffs and sloughs using biodegradable bamboo powder, rather than micro-beads — small plastic particles that can be found in things like exfoliants and mascara. This environmentally friendly powder is complemented with sunflower seed oil and aloe leaf juice, which are both helpful i keeping moisture inside your skin.

For post-shower skincare, Glossier created the Dry-Touch Oil Mist. Featuring a non-greasy finish, the oil vanishes within a few seconds, allowing your skin to quickly soak in the benefits of brightening and skin-evening sea fennel extract and an antioxidant-heavy blend of sunflower seed, grapeseed, and oat oils.

If your body care routine deserves a little more attention, peruse the new Glossier Body Hero products, below.

