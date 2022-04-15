This New CBD Serum-Oil Hybrid Had Me Feeling Skeptical — Then I Tried It

In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, our beauty writer is testing the new Georgia Louise x Toast Your Grace Bi-Phase Serum.

If you live in the center of the beauty and cannabis-loving Venn diagram, you’ll want to get a load of this: Celebrity esthetician Georgia Louise teamed up with Toast, a Colorado-based CBD brand, to release the Georgia Louise x Toast Your Grace Bi-Phase Serum. This serum contains both CBD and CBG, but don’t be fooled by these acronyms: This isn’t your average cannabinoid skin care product. It also contains ingredients like retinol to increase cell turnover, boost collagen and elastin production; powerful antioxidants to protect your skin against environmental stressors; humectants to quench the skin cells; and omega acids that fortify the lipid barrier. In short, the new launch wears many hats, all of which work synergistically to give you plump, radiant, and smooth skin.

Despite the purported benefits, I did a double-take at the serum’s price: a whopping $270, so I had to know if this product was truly worth the time and investment. Here’s what I uncovered after using the Georgia Louis x Toast Your Grace Bi-Phase Serum for three weeks.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fast Facts

Price: $270

$270 Best for: Hydrating the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, protecting against oxidative stress.

Hydrating the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, protecting against oxidative stress. Your rating: 4/5

4/5 Brand: Georgia Louise x Toast

Georgia Louise x Toast Clean/Cruelty-Free? Yes

Yes What we like: It contains all the skin care actives you need in your nighttime routine, effectively minimizing your skin care routine.

It contains all the skin care actives you need in your nighttime routine, effectively minimizing your skin care routine. What we don't like: It’s quite pricey.

My Skin

As I grow more comfortable in my mid twenties, I’m finding that my previous skin care woes are diminishing. That means I’m experiencing fewer breakouts than usual, and my skin tone is relatively even compared to what it has been in years past. Still, I am seeing fine lines and wrinkles creep up, specifically around my forehead, elevens, and around my eyes. Plus, I’m now battling a new stressor in my life: sagging skin that just doesn’t have the same bounce it had a few years ago. I’ve been using retinol to ease my developing lines, but I’m still on the hunt for something that will smooth and plump my skin. Lastly, I need protection from oxidative stress as I make my way into the free radical carnival that is NYC in the summer.

The Product

Luckily, Your Grace Bi-Phase Serum promises to help people just like me. This serum-oil hybrid contains a slew of moisturizing ingredients that help to plump the skin and provide a glow that one might think is only possible after a great facial. Sure, it contains glow-enhancing omega acids, and fine-line banishing retinol — but what’s special about this formula is the antioxidant delivery system: the hydrating aqueous layer (AKA, the thin, watery layer) contains a blend of antioxidants to reach the subcutaneous layers of the skin (otherwise known as the deepest layer of the skin) to protect against environmental stressors. It’s essentially acting like a tall glass of water to the skin cells. In addition, this serum works its magic with a combination of both CDB *and* CBG to reduce inflammation in the skin and up the ante on this formula’s antioxidant effect.

Isabella Sarlija

The Science Behind Georgia Louise x Toast Your Grace Bi-Phase Serum

So, why partner with Toast? The hemp used in this formula is biodynamically grown and harvested and refined to an essence that is infused into the aqueous layer of this serum. This makes sure that both CBD and CBG reach the deepest layers of the skin.

Let’s backtrack for a second: CBG? According to Dr. Marisa Garshick , board-certified dermatologist, “CBG is thought to be a precursor to other cannabinoids. While there aren’t as many studies looking at CBG, it is also thought to have anti-inflammatory benefits.” Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Shafer Clinic, NYC, adds, “there are early indications that CBG may help to neutralize free radicals to prevent oxidative stress and damage.” In addition to this, CBG also contains antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help minimize breakouts.

Isabella Sarlija

In addition to CBG, the Your Grace Bi-Phase Serum also contains CBD, which, “has the potential to help with a number of skin concerns related to hormones and stress, including inflammation, acne, and more,” says, Dr. Engelman. She goes on to reveal that since there are cannabinoid receptors in every layer of the skin, topical CBD can even bring relief to skin conditions like eczema, courtesy of its anti-inflammatory properties.

And this formula really is your entire skin care routine wrapped up in one pretty little bottle. It contains hyaluronic acid and glycerin to provide deep hydration, baobab, rosehip, borage, and avocado oils to protect the lipid barrier, retinol to promote elastin and collagen production, and bilberry, vitamin C, and marine algae to provide antioxidant protection against environmental stressors and blue light.

First Impression Of The Serum

I knew that this was a serum-oil hybrid before my application, but I was surprised by how watery the serum part of this product felt. Most serum-oil hybrids that I’ve tried in the past are made up of a thicker serum and a heavy oil: but not this one. The Your Grace Bi-Phase Serum is light and almost essence-like in its texture, which I feel makes it easier to soak deep into my skin. Also, I know that it’s what’s on the inside that counts — but, I really enjoy the outside of this glass bottle, too. It has a beautiful deep aubergine color, which is a nice break from most of the pastel packaging currently saturating the market. It makes it look sexy, but I love how functional it is, too: the dark color helps to protect the retinol since retinol breaks down fairly quickly in the sunlight.

How I Used The Serum

Since the Your Grace Bi-Phase Serum contains retinol, I followed the instructions and used this every night for the past three weeks. After washing my face and applying a hydrating essence, I press half a dropper of this serum into my face, neck, and décolletage. Then, I follow it with a hydrating moisturizer and finish the routine off with a good slugging session. I don’t use this serum during the day, but I always make sure to add a bit more SPF to my morning routine, as one always should when using a retinol.

My Results

After using this product for a few weeks, I’m noticing a revival of my early-twenties texture: my cheeks are far plumper than they have been these past few months, and the lines on my forehead are virtually gone. Plus, I recently went to Tennessee, where I, admittedly, ate a bunch of food that I’m sure caused redness in my skin (A native New Yorker who has never been to the South? Hello, Waffle House). I noticed that after using this serum, the redness diminished significantly. And lastly, I cannot believe the natural glow that the Your Grace Bi-Phase Serum gave me! I now wake up and go to sleep with skin that makes it look as though Georgia Louise herself gives me a facial every day.

(+) Isabella’s skin before using the Georgia Louis x Toast Your Grace Bi-Phase Serum. Isabella Sarlija (+) Isabella's skin after using the Georgia Louis x Toast Your Grace Bi-Phase Serum for three weeks. Isabella Sarlija INFO 1/2

Is The Georgia Louis x Toast Your Grace Bi-Phase Serum Worth It?

I know, spending $270 bucks on a serum might sound preposterous. But I view purchasing the Your Grace Bi-Phase Serum as buying a good-quality tank top: sure, you can cycle through $15 tank tops every few months, but it's way more cost-effective to buy one $90 tank top that will last you for years.

This serum contains so many hydrating and moisturizing properties, plus it is the antioxidant, retinol, and cannabinoid part of your nighttime routine all wrapped up in one pretty bottle. If you were to buy all these product types separately (as in, buying a hydrating serum, a face oil, a retinol serum, an antioxidant serum, and a cannabinoid serum), it would cost you just about the same amount of money as the Bi-Phase Serum, while adding way more jars and tinctures to your medicine cabinet. This product gives me everything I need for skin that is plump, even, and fine line- and wrinkle-free, while keeping product clutter at bay. I’d say that’s pretty priceless and well worth anyone’s time and money.

Product Specifications:

Product name: Georgia Louis x Toast Your Grace Bi-Phase Serum

Ingredients: Retinol, Cannabidiol (CBD), Cannabigerol (CBG), Bilberry, Vitamin C, Marine Algae, Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerin, Baobab Oil, Rosehip Oil, Borage Oil, Avocado Oil, Chamomile, Night Blooming Jasmine

Size: 30 mL/1.0 fl. oz.

Suitable For: All skin types.

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.