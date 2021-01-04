In the very big, launch-filled world of beauty, there's always a buzzy new ingredient. Sometimes, something old is new again — like niacinamide. Sometimes, a hero from across the world gains popularity stateside (think: snail mucin from Korean beauty). And sometimes, it's something even the most skin care-obsessed people don't yet know. Enter: chebula, the antioxidant (more on that later) powering True Botanicals' new Chebula Active Immunity Serum, which the brand is confident is the next big ingredient in skin care.

Chebula is a fruit extract that, True Botanicals calls in a press release, "the most bioactive and potent, full spectrum anti-inflammatory and cascading antioxidant that the skin care world has ever seen." It turns out, it's long been consumed as a healing ingredient in Ayurveda, so "we had a feeling there could be significant benefits when used topically on the skin," True Botanicals Chief Product Officer, Sarina Godin tells TZR in an email.

So you might be wondering what those topical benefits are and why they're so superior to other antioxidants. According to the brand, the answer lies in the five signs of aging the ingredient helps prevent and address: roughness and dryness, fine lines and wrinkles, skin tone, skin elasticity and firmness, and brightening.

Courtesy of True Botanicals

If you're familiar with the True Botanicals lineup, you might know it's already a skin care line heavy on antioxidant protection — it has both a Vitamin C booster and an Antioxidant Booster. But the new Chebula Active Immunity Serum is a whole other beast. "We believe that serving your skin multiple sources of antioxidants makes them all work better and harder," Godin explains. "Chebula is different though. Most antioxidants dissipate over time because once they absorb a free radical they can’t be as effective. Chebula however is considered a cascading antioxidant, meaning that each time it absorbs a free radical, it changes form which allows it to keep fighting free radicals over and over again without ever reducing its effectiveness." In short, it works longer and harder than other antioxidants.

As for the who and how of using the new serum, Godin explains that this is a product truly intended for everyone. "It’s used right after you cleanse both AM and PM as your first line of defense in protecting your skin daily and restoring your skin every night."

True Botanicals' Chebula Active Immunity Serum goes on pre-sale Jan. 4 on TrueBotanicals.com, and will officially launch on Jan. 21.

