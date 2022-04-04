Gemma Chan & Selena Gomez Credit Their Glow To These Vitamin C Serums

Is there a greeting card available for National Vitamin C Day? If not, there absolutely should be — observed today, April 4, the dedicated day is a celebration of everyone’s favorite skin care ingredient: good ol’ vitamin C. If you didn’t necessarily know National Vitamin C Day was a thing, you’re not alone. Established by dermatologist-favorite line SkinCeuticals in honor of the superstar antioxidant, a solid vitamin C is a crucial step in any robust skin care routine. If you’ve yet to find the vitamin C of your dreams, consider turning to the stars for help. Celebrity-favorite vitamin C products have to stand up against a lot (high-def photos, wild travel schedules, that ever-present L.A. smog) which adds some serious credence to their go-to picks.

And really, you do need vitamin C if you’re investing in a long-term skin care action plan. According to Dr. Sarah Sawyer, a board-certified dermatologist who works with holiday founders SkinCeuticals, it might just be the power player your medicine cabinet’s been missing. “Vitamin C in skin care is a science-backed ingredient that helps improve the appearance of skin aging, wrinkles, dark spots, and acne,” she tells TZR. “When used regularly, it helps prevent sun damage and protects against free radicals.” Convinced yet?

Below, check out some vitamin C products celebrities always turn to and find your next favorite.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé endorsing your products is probably the closest thing we have to a queen knighting a subject over here in America — her (metaphoric) scepter is invaluable. Skin care brand Buttah and its best-selling vitamin C serum landed on Beyoncé’s self-authored list of best Black-owned brands to shop, and the subsequent wave of rave reviews and waitlists prove she’s got great taste. The serum is a great one for fading those frustrating hyperpigmentation marks while the included green tea leaf extract gets to work on dark undereye circles at the same time.

Sydney Sweeney

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Newly-minted It-girl Sydney Sweeney is excellent at playing someone with a 3,792,472-step skin care routine, but her own regimen is pretty great too. Recently, Sweeney revealed to Byrdie that she uses SkinCeuticals best-seller C E Ferulic Serum every morning, mixed with a hyaluronic acid intensifier, which is safe even on her self-described very sensitive skin.

Gemma Chan

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite her glamorous movie roles and ever-glowing red carpet looks, Gemma Chan is refreshingly down to earth — especially when it comes to the contents of her skin care collection. Chan told Vogue that she can’t live without the top-rated L’Oréal two-in-one Hyaluronic Acid Serum With Vitamin C, a hybrid product that simultaneously plumps skin with moisture and hydration while the vitamin C works to smooth out lines and illuminate the entire complexion.

Hailey Bieber

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like the girl’s girl she is, you won’t find any gatekeeping in Hailey Bieber’s makeup routine or skin care lineup — she’s more than happy to show you exactly what she’s into via Instagram TikTok, and YouTube. BeautyStat’s Universal C Skin Refiner is a product Bieber called a “holy grain” on her YouTube channel, raving that the serum totally “changed her skin.” One of the most stable, potent formulations on the market, the serum is always selling out no doubt thanks in part to Bieber’s impact.

Cardi B

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B loves her vitamin C — and the ethereal glow it gives her entire face. Cardi B’s makeup artist, Erika La Pearl, explained that she loves to prep Cardi’s skin pre-event with the Algenist Blue Algae Vitamin C Skinclarity Brightening Serum, a tone-evening favorite that lights up the face as if illuminated by a spotlight.

Selena Gomez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Considering Selena Gomez is a beauty mogul in her own right, it makes sense that she’d be privy to the best of the best in vitamin C. According to makeup artist Hung Vanngo, the key to Gomez’s pre-red carpet glow is the Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Vitamin C serum. A best-seller for fading dark spots and protecting delicate facial skin from toxins and pollution, it also smells great — a rare feat for vitamin C.

Gigi Hadid

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a supermodel, Gigi Hadid’s face is her entire livelihood — which means keeping it in top shape is a serious priority. In an in-depth Vogue video all about her skin care habits, Hadid highlighted the Odacite Mo+P Very Dry Skin Serum Concentrate, a moringa-oil-and-vitamin-C concentrate that at once brightens and hydrates her skin. In fact, the bottle she shows off in the video is a new one — she goes through them that quickly, she explains.