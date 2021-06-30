These Fourth Of July Beauty Sales Have Huge Savings On All Your Favorites

Hot dogs, fireworks, and pool parties are amazing and everything, but let’s be real: One of the best parts of every Fourth of July weekend is the massive discount to be found on just about every type of beauty product you could think of. And with social lives back in full swing, there’s never been a better time to experiment with hair, makeup, and skin care. Considered the be-all, end-all of mid-year discounts, you’ll want to approach these Fourth of July beauty sales the way you would an athletic competition: map out a strategy, plan your attack, and maybe stretch out those wrists — credit card swiping can take such a toll.

Whether you’re looking to finally take the plunge on a more expensive purchase you’ve been mulling over, picking up some gifts for your besties, after some new favorites, or just looking to stock up on your regular go-to’s, there’s almost certainly a Fourth of July beauty sale for everything on your list — and maybe a few things that aren’t.

Dermaflash

If you’ve had your eye on one of Dermaflash’s high-tech hair removal or pore-cleansing systems, now’s your chance to take the plunge with a whopping 25% off sitewide discount. Beloved by celebrity makeup artists around the world for the gentle yet effective approach to dermaplaning, Dermaflash helps makeup lay more seamlessly against skin, and it exfoliates. The sale applies to every product on the site with the exception of the Dermaflash Mini, and runs from July 1 — July 5.

Youthforia

Play around with endless colors, pigments, finishes, and styles with Youthforia’s blowout Fourth of July sale, offering 15% off everything sitewide. If you’re new to the fun-loving brand — with a perfectly in-step tagline of “Don’t grow up, glow up” — you’ll undoubtedly want to go for one of the set collections featuring a slew of colorful best-sellers. Enter code SUMMER15 for your discount, running from July 2 — July 5.

Smashbox

One of everything, please! Smashbox is famous for its hi-def-ready makeup perfect for closeups and long days. For this sale, Smashbox is offering quite a few perks for shoppers: $15 off any purchase of $75, double points for loyalty members, and a free full-sized eyeshadow palette with any $50 purchase. Stock up on its best-selling primers (the primer water in particular is unreal), step-by-step contour kits, and moisturizing lipsticks in every color. This sale runs July 3 — July 5.

Ilia Beauty

This sale might be happening for just one day (July 4, of course) but you won’t want to miss out on this. A free Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil comes with any $75 purchase, a total score if you love makeup-skin care hybrid products. Cruelty-free and one of the most celebrated clean brands out there, Ilia’s calming, gentle products are a must for anyone into the natural-glam look — in other words, everyone.

Clark’s Botanicals

Clean skin care products powered by the brand’s signature Jasmine-Catalyst Complex, Clark’s Botanicals should be a shopping first-stop for anyone looking for skin so refined, even tinted moisturizer feels like too much. The Fourth of July sale is the perfect time to take the products for a test-drive, too. Score 30% off all full-sized products with the code JULY30. Running from June 26 — July 5, there’s plenty of time to find your new favorites.

Saint Jane

Consider this my testimonial: Saint Jane’s beautifully packaged vitamin C serum is utterly life-changing. But then again, so is the eye cream...and the body serum...and the CBD lip glosses....It’s basically impossible to choose a favorite — but fortunately, this sale is so big, no one has to. Spend $75 and unlock a 10% discount with code SUMMER10, $125 to receive 15% off with code SUMMER15, and $200 to snag 20% off with — you guessed it — code SUMMER20. Running from June 29 — July 6, this is one to set a calendar reminder for.

Cover FX

Home to some of the best foundations in the game with a vast library of shades, finishes, and coverages, Cover FX’s 20% off sale is sitewide and highly anticipated. Much of the brand’s offerings can be mixed and matched for a customized feel, like a makeup artist put together a kit just for you. In addition to the discount, Cover FX promises free shipping and a free travel-sized primer on all orders of $65 or more. Catch this sale June 29 — July 6.

The Lip Bar

Sometimes, your lip color of choice says more about your style and attitude than words ever could. And with The Lip Bar offering free shipping on everything all Fourth of July weekend, you can speak volumes with one of every kind of gloss, lipstick, balm, stain, and treatment possible. Running for just a few days, July 3 — July 5, this is one you’ll definitely want to get in on early.

Love Wellness

Calling all health and wellness fans (or just those trying to establish a solid routine): this one’s for you. Offering a whopping 35% off subscriptions and free shipping for new subscribers, plus 50% off multivitamins for all shoppers, it’s the ideal time to work out a personal vitamin regimen for inside-out health and beauty. Go for one or all of the line’s just-launched probiotics, glow-inducing skin care vitamins, the best-selling anti-bloat pills, or some solid all-arounders like the Daily Love multivitamin. This sale runs June 27 — July 5.

Overtone

There’s no doubt you’ve seen endless colorful and rainbow hair inspiration online, seen on celebrities, civilians, and the coolest tastemakers alike. Now, Overtone has the perfect excuse to go for it yourself with $5 off select shades of their best-selling, ultra-vibrant hair dyes — plus 20% off just for signing up for the Overtone mailing list. Summer’s all about experimentation, and this sale’s timing is spot-on. Thought it can’t be combined with other offers, the site is also extending a 25% off discount on order over $25, now through July 5.

Unite Hair

Yes, your hair needs some sun protection, too and Unite Hair is making it easier (and easier on your wallet) than ever with a massive 25% off sale for the holiday weekend. Stock up on UV-protective sprays, moisturizing masques, glossing treatments, and every other product you need for ad campaign-worthy hair. A one-day-only sale on July 4, this is a can’t-miss event.