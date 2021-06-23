When you think about sunscreen, you might conjure up an image of your parents slathering your tiny body with SPF at the beach as a child — taking close to an hour to fully absorb (with disposable camera pictures to embarrass you years later). Luckily, SPF formulas these days have evolved from the limited options offered in the 20th century and early 2000s. In fact, many of the new sunscreens that launched in time for summer rub into the skin quickly and come with a slew of skin care benefits that make using them not only tolerable but *enjoyable*, because, as you already know, SPF is a non-negotiable part of everyone’s skin care routine.

Case in point: ZitSticka’s Megashade SPF 50 serum, which gives the skin a glowy finish and can replace your makeup primers for a seamless result. Then there’s SkinCeuticals’ Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 — made with ingredients like 1% tranexamic acid, 2% niacinamide, and 0.3% phenylethyl resorcinol to help minimize skin discoloration.

And when it comes to SPF, you might have a preferred type of consistency. For instance, some lean towards spray-on products for their ease of use. For this, Chantecaille’s new SeaScreen 30 Mineral Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen Mist SPF 30 is a must-have. Not only does it contain a reef-safe formula, but this fast-absorbing spray is made with soothing ingredients like aloe vera juice, raspberry, coconut, and jojoba seed oil.

Eager to discover more newly launched sunscreens? Below, find 11 options that’ll protect your skin all summer long (and beyond).

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.