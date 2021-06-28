Every Deal You Need To Know From This Year’s Fourth Of July Decor Sales

Memorial Day sales have come and gone, but don’t fret, discount seekers — the Fourth of July sales that roll around this time of year are nearly just as good. That does mean that you’ll have to decide yet again what to spend your hard-earned money on, of course. Between the deals on clothes, beauty products, and home goods, it can be pretty overwhelming to choose what you’re going to save on again. But while all of those categories are tempting, it’s arguably the Fourth of July decor sales you should prioritize; after all, summer is a great time to refresh your home, and discounts on outdoor furniture are pretty hard to come by.

Plus, there are plenty, and they span several categories, so you’ll have your pick depending on what you’re looking for. In need of a patio update? It’s hard to go wrong with outdoor furniture brand Outer’s pieces, which fit into nearly any style and are sturdy enough to weather the elements (plus, they’re Martha Stewart-approved). For those in the market for art, you can shop to your heart’s content thanks to sales from brands including Saatchi Art and Society6. And if you just want some general decor pieces, there will be plenty of those on sale, too — stores from Kathy Kuo Home to Edloe Finch and Allswell are hosting their own savings events for the holiday as well.

Get your shopping lists and your credit cards ready — the sales this year are good, and they won’t be happening for long. Find the ones worth shopping, below.

From June 30 through July 6, shoppers can use the code JULY2021 to get up to 25 % off Kathy Kuo Home’s entire assortment (with some exclusions).

Outdoor furniture brand Outer is running a tiered sale in celebration of the Fourth of July, which will run from June 25 through July 4. Tier one will include $500 off for an Outer 5-Piece Sofa and Table or Rug; tier two will include $750 off for an Outer Sofa Set, Table, and Rug; and tier three will include $1,000 off for an Outer Sofa Set, Table, Rug, and All-weather Cover or Throw Pillows.

Stock up on art with Saatchi Art’s Fourth of July Sale. From July 1 through July 5, you’ll be able to score 15% off originals of $1500 or more with the code AMERICA15, and 10% off all other originals (no minimum) with code AMERICA10.

Online marketplace Society6’s Fourth of July sale runs from June 27 to July 5. During that time, discounts include 40% off wall art, tapestries, and yoga mats; 30% off home decor, outdoor, and lifestyle; and 20% off everything else.

Allswell is offering all of its cult-favorite mattresses for 15% off June 23 through July 4; just plug in the code JULY4TH at checkout. (Bonus: You’ll also get two free pillows with the purchase.)

Start shopping Dormify’s sale on June 29, when the site will begin offering 25% off when you spend $200, or 20% off sitewide with no minimum. The deal will run until July 5.

Get the chance to shop everything from dining, furniture, art, decor, and even sale items on discount from June 29 through July 6 at ABC Carpet & Home. The store is offering 25% off brand-wide online and in stores — though note that some exclusions will apply.

Staring July 1, you’ll be able to take 12% off all sofas and sectionals on Albany Park using the code JULY12. The sale will run through July 11.

Edloe Finch’s sale will also run July 1-11 — its markdowns will include 12% off orders over $900 when you use the code JULY12.

Bedding, sheets, rugs, and decor will be up to 70% off at Crane & Canopy from July 1-5. The discount will be automatically applied, so no code is needed to score the deals.

Both Interior Define’s new and existing collections will be on sale from June 30 until July 6 this year, so shop the sale to get 15% off its classic pieces.

Use the code SUMMER20 to get 20% off sitewide at Pom Pom at Home this holiday. The sale lasts from June 30 through July 7.

Let someone else do the shopping for you with digital interior design service Havenly’s Fourth of July sale. From now to July 6, the site will be offering a 45% discount on Full Design Packages with the code SUMMERSALE.