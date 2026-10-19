In an era in which the signature scent has made way for the fragrance wardrobe, and layering has gone from niche pastime to practically de rigueur, it was perhaps inevitable that fig would become one of perfumery’s most in-demand notes. Because while actual figs are indisputably fruits, fig as a fragrance note is a little more complicated — and adaptable.

Think of it as the scent version of those pumps that somehow go with every outfit you put together. “Fig is uniquely versatile because it encompasses so many textures and olfactory profiles in a single ingredient,” says Nathalie Benareau, a senior fine fragrance perfumer with Symrise and the nose behind Granado’s Fig Confit. “It isn't just a fruit note; it captures everything from the crisp, green sap of the leaves and sun-warmed bark to the soft, creamy pulp of the fruit itself. It sits right at the intersection of fresh green scents and warm, comforting gourmands, giving it a lush, textured, and deeply evocative quality.”

This smack-dab-in-the-middle profile gives fig a sort of year-round quality that helps it work in a variety of juices. “It pairs well with warm woods and can give a more natural twist to purple fruits,” says Erwan Raguenes, a perfumer with dsm-firmenich. “It also offers a less conventional interpretation of the gourmand trend, bringing softness and indulgence without relying on traditional sweetness.”

That said, there are a few notes you’re more likely to find fig paired with. They include coconut; “The combination of the two is creamy, edible, and comforting,” says Raguenes. “Other pairings include fresh notes like citrus; teas and herbs like basil, which offer an uplifting, fresh green profile; white florals like jasmine or rose for more radiance and sophistication; or woods like sandalwood or vetiver for a grounding, elevated comfort.” You can also find fig paired with amber and musk notes, which “enhance the velvety richness of ripe fig pulp,” says Benareau.

Ready to bite into the world of fig fragrances? Scroll on to discover a few standout scents featuring this note-of-all-trades.

Marc Jacobs Perfect Absolute Eau de Parfum $173 See On Marc Jacobs Though built around a floral heart and grounded in amber, Marc Jacobs’ Perfect Absolute opens with a caramelly, fruity fig that gives the slightly smoky scent a gourmand edge.

Granado Figo Confit Eau de Parfum $179 See On Granado As the name suggests, Granado’s Figo Confit is the olfactive equivalent of a sweet treat. “It centers around a candied green fig accord created through traditional maceration, blending the freshness of the fruit with dense, velvety pulp and an exotic, warm sweetness,” says Benareau. The fig is balanced with soft rose, citrus, and cedarwood notes that add a sophisticated touch.

Tom Ford Tom Ford Figue Érotique Eau de Parfum $405 See On Tom Ford Tom Ford’s Figue Érotique is designed to reflect the life of a fig, from just plucked from the shrub to full ripeness. It opens with fresh green notes like vert de bergamote and fig leaf accord before moving into sweet kadota fig accord, and, finally, settling into a resinous — but not syrupy — base featuring muscovado accord and vetiver essence.

Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Plage du Figuier Eau de Parfum $330 See On Chloé Dreaming of eating fresh figs on your sun-drenched Mediterranean vacation? Chloé’s Plage du Figuier bottles up that feeling by enhancing its fig notes (both flower and fruit) with fresh, slightly sweet orange blossom.

Phlur Father Figure Eau de Parfum $99 See On Phlur Phlur’s Father Figure is a favorite of Raguenes, who praises its “beautiful balance of green fig, creamy woods and soft musks” (the notes also include waterlily, iris flower, jasmine dew and patchouli leaf).

Korres Korres Avgoustos Eau de Toilette $68 See On Korres Korres Avgoustos has fresh, “first figs of the season” vibes, marrying the fruit with floral and citrus scents, including mandarin, lavender, lemon tree leaves, and orange blossom. A musky cedarwood base adds a little depth.

DS & Durga Debaser Eau de Parfum $225 See On DS & Durga The androgynous rockstar of the figgy scents, DS & Durga’s Debaser is a little fresh and more than a little woody, with a touch of coconut. Its blend includes fig, bergamot, iris, blond woods, and moss.

Diptyque Philosykos Eau de Parfum $260 See On Diptyque Arguably one of the most iconic fig fragrances of all time, Diptyque’s Philosykos is 30 years old — and still smells as fresh as the day it launched. “It captures the entire fig tree, from the green leaves, the milky facets, and the wood,” says Raguenes.

Jo Malone Fig & Lotus Flower Cologne $175 See On Jo Malone Inspired by the ancient Hanging Gardens of Babylon, Jo Malone’s Fig and Lotus Flower is light and crisp, with a decidedly verdant profile. It features a fig leaf top note, lotus flower heart, and vetiver base.