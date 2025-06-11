There’s nothing quite as enthralling as the experience that perfume provides. Whether it’s evokes a memory from the past or allows for a moment of self-care and pure indulgence, finding that just-right scent can uplift your spirits and create a vibe that lingers throughout the day. So it’s no surprise that as more and more people choose to add their favorite fragrance to their hair for a bit of extra freshness, the idea of hair perfumes is catching on.

TikTok may have sparked the recent hair perfume revival, but the truth is that the idea of spritzing strands with fragrance is as old as time, dating back to the ancient Romans, who used plant and flower extracts to scent their strands. Hair perfumes also experienced a brief blip on the trend radar in the early 2000s. Now they are becoming mainstream and an area of scent expected to experience significant growth. More beauty brands are offering offshoots made just for your strands, in a less concentrated formula with little to no alcohol, making hair perfumes an easy entry point into discovering your signature scent, too.

Ahead, TZR dives into the trend of hair perfumes, what makes them different from your go-to fragrances, and the best ones so you can build a scent wardrobe that suits your every whim.

What Is Hair Perfume?

Hair perfume is exactly what it sounds like: perfume formulated specifically to be worn in the hair. According to Victoria Corrales, Phlur senior vice president of product development, traditional perfumes are designed for wearing on the skin, whereas these products are formulated to lightly scent the hair without added weight. Traditional perfume often contains more alcohol than hair perfume, which uses a lower fragrance concentration. DSM-Firmenich perfumer Gil Clavien adds that some hair fragrances, which are gentle on strands, often include ingredients like conditioning agents, UV filters, plant oils, or antioxidants for added protection and softness, providing a more holistic hair-care-meets-fragrance experience. “Hair perfumes are designed with the unique needs of hair in mind,” she says.

“Spraying a perfume that is perhaps lighter than you like in your hair so that it sticks around a little more throughout the day is a great idea,” says Josh Meyer, founder and perfumer of Imaginary Authors. Both fragrance houses and hair brands noticed a trend of using perfume to freshen up the hair and leveraged the idea to revive the somewhat neglected hair perfumes as a new category. Now, with a lighter fragrance makeup and often more budget-friendly options compared to their pricier eau de parfum sisters, hair perfumes are rising in popularity as a quick and easy way to infuse scent into your strands outside of wash day or resorting to dry shampoo.

Unlike dry shampoo, which absorbs oil and adds volume, sometimes with a hint of fragrance, the primary purpose of a hair perfume is to add a pretty yet soft scent that wafts through the hair, complementing the perfumes worn on the inner wrist and at the nape of the neck.

Why You Shouldn’t Wear Regular Perfume In Your Hair

Chances are there’s been a time or two (or maybe more) where you’ve spritzed your favorite perfume into your hair to cover up the lingering effects of a late night out, a sweaty workout session, or just for a little pick-me-up. While spraying perfume into your hair here and there won’t do much damage, using too much of it consistently can. In addition to traditional perfumes containing high levels of alcohol, which can dry out the hair, Clavien says they can also include heavy base notes that cling to strands and weigh them down.

Another reason to opt for hair perfume over traditional ones is that it allows the hair to retain fragrance better. Meyer explains that the heat emitted from the head lets a fragrance radiate. “Human hair is absorbent, so it can hold onto the fragrance and then release it throughout the day.”

How To Find A Good Hair Perfume

Not every perfume offers a coordinating hair scent, so if you want your skin and strands to smell alike without one overwhelming the other, pick a hair perfume with a light, soft scent. Clavien recommends hair fragrances that offer lasting power yet leave behind a diffused trail that isn’t overpowering, especially when layered in with other hair products.

Look for spray-on or powder-based hair perfumes that have a specific hair call-out to ensure they are formulated with the hair in mind, Corrales says. “This also means that there is a more subtle scent with a lower fragrance concentration.” To avoid dryness, opt for hair perfumes with conditioning agents, such as natural oils. While most hair types can enjoy hair perfume, Clavien shares that those with very fine, chemically treated hair should look for ultra-lightweight, hydrating formulas. There are even hair perfume oils, such as Fulton & Roark Formula 5 Oil, to help nourish the hair.

The Benefits Of Using Hair Perfume

The most obvious reason for using hair perfume is fresh-smelling strands that are downright delightful, yet many of today’s modern versions offer additional hair and scalp benefits, too.

Hair perfumes that contain argan oil, found in Josie Maran Fragrance Mist in Topless Tangerine, and glycerin, a key ingredient in Crown Affair The Signature Scent Hair Fragrance, can lend a hydrating effect and provide added smoothness. Some hair fragrances, like Layermor The Hair Perfume, Amal, can even protect hair from UV rays and pollution. However, if you’re expecting a transformative hair miracle from a hair perfume, that’s probably not going to happen. Your strands will feel good and smell amazing, but it’s doubtful that you’ll notice any significant changes in brittleness, breakage, or growth.

How To Apply Hair Perfume

To make the most of a hair fragrance, Clavien suggests spraying an even mist of it onto clean, dry hair, from approximately 8 inches away from your head. “You can also spray it onto the hair from midway to the ends and then comb it through for even distribution.” Applying a fragranced protectant or hydrating product such as Deborah Pagani Beauty The Vital Mist, before using hair perfume is also helpful to lock in the scent. Perfumed shampoos, such as Diptyque’s Perfumed Shampoo, leave behind a light fragrance that lingers on the hair yet is easily layered with hair perfume.

Or try Corrales’ technique, which involves layering a hair perfume on the underside of the hair, which she says this gives more projection. “As the hair moves throughout the day, you can experience the fragrance more,” she shares.

Another application method that works well is what Corrales calls a full-coverage cloud. “Spray 10 to 15 spritzes of the hair perfume starting from above your head to your shoulders, clothes, and skin, and even the back of your neck. It’s a subtle way to catch whiffs of fragrance every time the hair moves, and it’s great for longer hair.”

Since hair perfume typically lasts a few hours, you may need to reapply it throughout the day.

Shop TZR’s Favorite Hair Perfumes