Four months after launching its hair care line, e.l.f. Beauty is coming for another shelf — fragrance. The affordable beauty brand, known for its viral complexion products and buzzy lip products, is expanding into body care with e.l.f: POP, a collection of destination-inspired scents. And first up is e.l.f. POP: Tromsø, a limited edition, Norway-themed collection filled with holiday spice.

Consisting of a fragrance mist, silky body cream, and travel-sized duo, e.l.f. POP: Tromsø leans heavily into the seasonal vibes with a blend of spicy, gourmand, and woody notes. (Located in the auroral zone, Tromsø, Norway, is a prime location for viewing the Northern Lights in the wintertime.) Opening with spice cake and orange zest, as the scent dries down, notes of cardamom, buttercream frosting, cedarwood, and warm musk move forward.

Named after e.l.f. Cosmetics’ beloved Jelly Pop collection, a comprehensive lineup — including more destination-themed scents — is set to hit shelves in January.

“e.l.f. POP is our next bold leap as we stretch into new playgrounds and categories. Fragrance is a unique form of self-expression; it is personal and customizable,” Oshiya Savur, chief marketing officer of e.l.f. Brands said in a statement. “Body care transforms an everyday necessity into a ritual of self-care and indulgence.”

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While Jelly Pop marks a major expansion for the company, it isn’t its first fragrance rodeo: Earlier this year, e.l.f. collaborated with H&M on three fine fragrances based on a trio of its most popular makeup offerings.

e.l.f. POP: Tromsø is available now on elfcosmetics.com and TikTok Shop. It will be available on Amazon starting Oct. 6.