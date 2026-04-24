If it seems like the fragrance shelves at your favorite retailers are increasingly starting to resemble those at the grocery store, you aren’t just seeing (or smelling) things: Food notes are having a major moment. While gourmands are a classic fragrance category — with vanilla in particular found in many of the most popular scents of all time — the global gourmand fragrance market is expected to grow rapidly over the next decade. Beyond those bakery-ready notes like vanilla, chocolate, and milk, the produce aisle is also popping up with increasing frequency; think notes like raspberry, strawberry, and peach. And it's the last of these fruity fragrances that’s particularly suited to the moment.

“In my opinion, peach notes deliver perfectly on two major current perfumery movements: The demand for elevated fruit accords and a strong sense of olfactive comfort,” says Bella Varghese, fragrance development manager for DSM-Firmenich.

In a way, you can think of peach as the fruit-note equivalent of that one silky button-down in your closet that seems to work for every occasion, depending on how you style it. “Peach is a juicy, sensual, and versatile fruity note,” says Varghese. “Versatile because it pairs well with many combinations; it's juicy at the top, creamy at the heart, and capable of adding warmth or indulgence depending on how it’s built and paired.”

And that versatility helps the note stand out from the rest of the produce stand. “Most fruity notes signal brightness, juiciness, or energy; peach can be all of that, but also warmth, ripeness, and comfort,” says Varghese.

While there are many peach “pros,” one potential drawback is that, because it’s synthetic, an elegant formulation is crucial for a harmonious scent. “On a personal note, I’d look for texture” when seeking a peach scent, Varghese says. “A good peach note should feel juicy, rounded, plush, and smooth-flowing. Peach is not a naturally occurring fragrance ingredient, so for me, the quality shows up in nuance, balance, and texture in execution.”

Ready to pick your own peach? Scroll on for TZR’s top picks.

Christian Louboutin Oud Fétiche $320 See On Christian Louboutin Oud Fetiche harnesses the power of peach to lift a moody, leathery oud. The deft balance between sweetness and smokiness makes it a great pick for those who tend to gravitate toward “genderless” scents.

Heretic Parfum Dirty Peach $125 See On Heretic Parfum Heretic might be best known for its gothy scents, but the brand is just as adept at sugar as it is spice. Dirty Peach is a true fruity fragrance, with notes of orange peel, mandarin, and grapefruit over a vetiver base. The heart notes include strawberry, currant bud, and, of course, peach isolate.

Kayali Eden Sweet Peach Eau de Parfum $150 See On Sephora This newer entry in Kayali’s Eden collection is a favorite of Varghese’s. “It smells bright, juicy, and nostalgically candylike,” she explains. “The peach starts bright and playful, almost mischievous, then evolves into luscious warmth and comforting, nectar-y sweetness. A very well-rounded execution in my opinion.”

Lancôme Idôle Peach ‘N Roses Eau de Parfum $122 See On Lancôme For the fruity-floral fans, Lancôme’s Idôle Peach ‘N Roses envelopes a burst of peach in effervescent red berries and rose. The resulting fragrance is ladylike without being stuffy or old-fashioned.

Kilian Paris Her Majesty Eau de Parfum $295 See On Sephora Kilian’s fragrance offerings are diverse, but “sumptuousness” is the thread that ties them all together. Her Majesty is no exception, pairing peach with sophisticated notes such as rum, rose damascena, papyrus, and cedarwood.

Brown Girl Jane Peach Aura Eau de Parfum $102 See On Brown Girl Jane Another plush take on peach, Brown Girl Jane’s Peach Aura places velvet peach, bellini nectar, and blood orange over woody and gourmand notes like butterscotch creme, vanilla bourbon, almond blossom, and sandalwood. Cashmere musk adds a dollop of delicious creaminess.

Bath & Body Works Peach Nectar Eau de Parfum $70 See On Bath & Body Works Peach Blossom & Nectar is a fruity-floral through and through, perfect for those who want to keep things light and bright. The notes include peach nectar, golden freesia, and sweet beechwood.

Rabanne Million Gold for Her Pure Diamonds Eau de Parfum $177 See On Rabanne Million Gold For Her Pure Diamonds was designed to celebrate the brand’s diamond craftsmanship, evoking the brilliance of the sparkling gem — and the fragrance’s blend of velvet peach, jasmine, and musk achieves exactly that.

Guerlain Pêche Mirage Eau de Parfum $445 See On Guerlain Guerlain’s fragrances are celebrated for their complexity; give them some time, and the scents will transform before your very nose. In the case of Pêche Mirage, what starts as a bold, clean peach dries down to a delicate leathery note.

Tom Ford Bitter Peach Eau de Parfum $255 See On Tom Ford Launched in 2020, Tom Ford’s Bitter Peach was a pioneer of the peach perfume mania. The fragrance reels you in with a sweet peach scent (often compared to ice cream and candy) before notes of rum and patchouli move toward the forefront.

Dior Dior Addict Peachy Glow Eau de Parfum $120 See On Dior A delightfully playful and girly floral gourmand, the notes in Dior Addict Peachy Glow read like the recipe list of a peach cobbler à la mode: Peach, vanilla, whipped cream. (Along with a solid helping of not-so-edible jasmine.)