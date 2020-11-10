Ulta Beauty & Target Announced A New Partnership — Here's What That Means

Those who consider Target as a one-stop shop for all things makeup and skin care should prepare to see an even more tempting beauty aisle — and soon. On Nov. 11, Target announced a new partnership with none other than Ulta Beauty, sharing on its corporate blog that the retailers are opening more than 100 "shop-in-shop" Ulta Beauty at Target concepts in 2021. Moreover, the Ulta Beauty at Target experience will extend to online shopping, as well, combining Ulta Beauty products with Target perks such as same-day delivery or the Drive Up service.

Additionally, Target has already shared that there are plans to "scale to hundreds more" Target locations, and that these selected stores "will complement Ulta Beauty’s current store footprint," according to its website. The Ulta Beauty at Target concepts will occupy around 1,000 square feet next to a Target location's already established beauty section, offering shoppers a chance to interact with — and buy — prestige beauty brands.

"More than ever before, now is the time for innovation in retail," noted a quote from Mary Dillon, CEO of Ulta Beauty, on Target's website. "This partnership is an amazing way to further reimagine guest experiences with a partner who shares our company values. We are thrilled to bring our beauty expertise, unparalleled assortment, and digital innovation to life in a new channel to delight and deepen loyalty with our existing guests and introduce Ulta Beauty to new guests."

Shoppers who are acquainted with the Ulta Beauty brick-and-mortar experience will find familiarity at the new shop-in-shop, too. Target employees will be trained on the new beauty products, with Ulta Beauty's GLAMlab Virtual Makeup Try-On tool acting as a way to safely swatch before you buy.

Wondering what there is to gain from the partnership? Brian Cornell, Target chairman and CEO, noted that the "durable strategy" built by the store "has made Target a top retail destination" in the same blog. "The ease and convenience of our stores and fulfillment services provide broad reach and relevance for the curated brands our guests love," Cornell continued. "In partnership with Ulta Beauty, a company that shares our deep guest focus, we are able to expand our growing beauty business with new, exciting brands, an immersive experience, and loyalty benefits to transform how our guests shop for all their beauty needs."

After all, anyone can tell you how easy it is to walk into Target with one thing in mind and leave with a full shopping cart. Learn more about Ulta Beauty at Target by visiting Target's website, and keep an eye on your local store once 2021 arrives.