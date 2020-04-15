Ulta Beauty's Best-Selling Skin Care Products Include An $8 Serum & A Microcurrent Device

There isn't one type of shopper that Ulta Beauty is known for — rather, it’s reflective of the beauty store's diverse consumers. "Skin care really is for everyone," Nick Stenson, Ulta Beauty's senior vice president of Salon Services and Trend, tells TZR. "The skin care category appeals to broader audiences across varying age groups, races, and genders." If you’re a newbie to skin care or just want to see what products are beloved by Ulta fans, learning the best skin care products at Ulta Beauty is a great place to start.

The skin care products those audiences buy are just as unique as they are. "There’s a shift in the consumer mindset around skin care, too. It’s not as dominated by anti-aging and preventative care as it once was," Stenson continues. "The industry will continue to adapt to evolving consumer behaviors and needs, so in the near term expect to see greater focus on clean, natural products, personalized solutions, and more options."

While you can certainly glean a product's popularity by taking a peek at its reviews, you can go one step further by scrolling the retailer's very own best-sellers — which the brand just so happened to share exclusively with TZR. Ahead, the 10 best-selling skin care products at Ulta Beauty.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner

2. NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device

3. BLUME Meltdown Acne Oil

4. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

5. BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner

6. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

7. N°1 DE CHANEL Red Camellia Revitalizing Serum

8. The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

9. CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser

10. Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream