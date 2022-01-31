Fans are anxiously awaiting another album from Rihanna (which given her pregnancy announcement on January 31 is looking a little slow), but in the meantime, they can be comforted by the fact that she continues churning out quality Fenty Beauty products like a factory. Since the inception of her brands, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, the singer and entrepreneur has never failed to release innovative and industry-shaking makeup and skin care. Fenty’s skin care products, in particular, have been killing it lately. In recent months, fans were blessed with the ultra-hydrating Fenty Skin Hand Mask as well as a glow-boosting AHA treatment.

It comes as no surprise that the mogul and soon to be mom isn’t just the face of her brand but actually uses the products —but of the impressive catalog of Fenty beauty products, which are actually Rihanna’s favorites? Well, the star’s recent shopping trip may have just revealed the answer. This past week, she stopped by the Sephora store on 34th Street in New York City to stock up on her must-haves (and give shoppers the surprise of a lifetime). Between strolling the aisles and posing for fan pictures, Rihanna picked up a few staples including Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Hydrating Body Cream and Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel Creme, Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Freestyle Fluid Highlighter in Hu$tla Baby 2.0, Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, and Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow.

Bold PR

Ahead, get to know Rihanna’s favorite Fenty Beauty products — and don’t fight the urge to *add to cart*.

