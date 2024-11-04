When someone’s selfie makes you scroll back, you want to know the beauty products responsible for the double take. Inquiring minds get answers with TZR’s The High/Low series, where we ask our favorite tastemakers to reveal both the splurge-worthy and wildly affordable staples in their routines.

With one the most popular facial spots in New York City, esthetician Elizabeth Grace Hand has earned her spot as an NYC resident skin care guru. The Ställe Studios founder not only has a full stack of loyal clients, but an appointment with her magical touch can be hard to come by — she’s booked and busy. However, amidst her hard work creating customized regimens for her patrons, she has still found time to develop her own robust routine that she has “pretty much down to a science,” she says.

Mixing basics like cleanser, an essence, moisturizer, and SPF, Hand also includes elements like growth factor and antioxidant serums while alternating products like acids and retinol. But, she will never not include a thick eye cream and has mainstay brands like Bioeffect, Retrouvé, Noble Panacea, and Activist. “I’m also testing out formulations for a really exciting product I’ll be launching once it’s perfect,” she says.”

When it comes to makeup, Hand notes that she will always go “easy, clean, glowy, and fresh-faced.” She describes her process as “finger painting” by using cream formulas that are easy to pair and blend. “It takes me one minute tops.” Along with the timeless and elegant vibe of the Swedish Grace design movement, she takes inspiration from the 2000s doll-face models like Gemma Ward. This also applies to her go-to hairstyle as she likes to create voluminous yet soft waves that she’ll sweep up into a Ställe hair clip while she’s busy catering to her clients.

What are her holy grails, you ask? Below, you’ll find all the details on the skin care expert’s beauty essentials over and under $25.

Elizabeth’s Favorites Over $25

Elizabeth’s Favorites Under $25