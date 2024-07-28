We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite eye creamsof the moment.
Whether it’s lack of sleep or hyperpigmentation, dark under-eye circles and general puffiness can be super annoying to deal with. There’s nothing worse than getting out of bed, taking a glance in the mirror, and seeing dullness cloud the lower eyelid. Your first response might to be to grab an ice roller or use the cold spoon trick, but tweaking your daily skin care routine will help minimize those pesky dark circles in the long run. The best eye creams revitalize your skin, make you look more awake, and de-puff the area.
And the great thing is there are so many products that address these concerns (and more) on the market. It’s all about finding which one specifically targets your skin’s needs, and to help you out, TZR editors have gathered their favorite picks. The Chanel Sublimage La Crème Yeux is not only hydrating, but actually illuminates the skin. To energize the eye area, The INKEY List De-puffing + Dark Circle Eye Cream has caffeine in it. And for a plumping effect on deep-set eyes, the Up All Night Eye Cream fromMutha adds needed volume.
Keep reading for all of the best eye creams to add to your skin care lineup.