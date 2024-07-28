Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite eye creams of the moment.

Whether it’s lack of sleep or hyperpigmentation, dark under-eye circles and general puffiness can be super annoying to deal with. There’s nothing worse than getting out of bed, taking a glance in the mirror, and seeing dullness cloud the lower eyelid. Your first response might to be to grab an ice roller or use the cold spoon trick, but tweaking your daily skin care routine will help minimize those pesky dark circles in the long run. The best eye creams revitalize your skin, make you look more awake, and de-puff the area.

And the great thing is there are so many products that address these concerns (and more) on the market. It’s all about finding which one specifically targets your skin’s needs, and to help you out, TZR editors have gathered their favorite picks. The Chanel Sublimage La Crème Yeux is not only hydrating, but actually illuminates the skin. To energize the eye area, The INKEY List De-puffing + Dark Circle Eye Cream has caffeine in it. And for a plumping effect on deep-set eyes, the Up All Night Eye Cream from Mutha adds needed volume.

Keep reading for all of the best eye creams to add to your skin care lineup.

Sisley Paris Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid $180 See On Sisley Paris “This Sisley eye cream is ultra-hydrating without feeling heavy, and comes housed in a tube with a cold ceramic applicator tip, so it's perfect for de-puffing my eyes on the go. Every time I travel, I grab this and put it in my bag, so I know I can hydrate, soothe, and de-puff my eyes whether I'm waking up after a red-eye or trying to get over jet lag.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty editor, lifestyle, BDG

Chanel Sublimage La Crème Yeux $290 See On Chanel "This eye cream feels as luxurious as it looks. The rich texture is super hydrating without being greasy, and it leaves my eyes looking more awake and illuminated." – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Estēe Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Eye Serum $210 See On Estēe Lauder “I love how light this eye serum is, so I can apply and expect it to sink in instantly and provide a light-reflecting, brightening effect. Made with black diamond truffle extract, it's a luxe-feeling eye cream that makes me look forward to applying eye cream in the mornings – even more so when paired with the cooling Sculpted Ceramic Eye Wand, which allows me to give myself a mini eye massage to help with de-puffing.” – Xue

The INKEY List Caffeine De-puffing + Dark Circle Eye Cream $11 See On Sephora "I hate to say it, but one of my biggest insecurities is my dark circles. Whether I get 10 or four hours of sleep, every morning I wake up with puffy under-eyes and a grayish undertone that inevitably peeks through my makeup. While other treatments have left me hopeless, I'm finally noticing some progress with this Caffeine Eye Cream from The Inkey List. All I need is a pea-sized pump every morning and I feel refreshed, less swollen, and even more awake (it depends on the day). Plus, my moisturizer is from the same brand, so I know I won't have any adverse reactions to mixing products." – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

Mutha Up All Night Eye Cream $90 See On Mutha "This is the formula that got me into eye creams in the first place, and I'm still loyal to its brightening, voluminizing effects to this day. My issue isn't so much dark circles as it is having deep-set eyes in general, and the hydrating fruit oils and aloe vera help add a mild plumping effect that makes a serious difference with how defined my orbital bones look." – Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado $37 See On Sephora "Whenever my under-eye area is looking a tad puffy, I reach for Kiehls' Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. It's creamy (but not super heavy) and so hydrating. The formula is also fragrance-free, which is a plus as my skin easily gets irritated from scented products." – Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

Mario Badescu Brightening Eye Serum $24 See On Mario Badescu “I’ve only recently become interested in using eye cream and as my first try, this Mario Badescu Brightening Eye Serum did not disappoint. As someone with really sensitive skin, especially around the eye area, I was worried about possible irritation, but this cream was super gentle and my skin never got inflamed. I also had been on the hunt for a product to help lighten my under-eye circles and with this, I’ve already begun to notice a difference after just 10 days of usage. My under-eyes feel much brighter and I look more awake.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, TZR

Thirteen Lune Beam + Glow Eye Serum $54 See On Thirteen Lune “Relevant's Beam & Glow Eye Serum checks all my boxes when it comes to eye creams. It's a gentle formula containing power ingredients like niacinamide and coffee seed oil, and thoroughly hydrates my sensitive skin without any irritation. The lightweight serum absorbs quickly, leaving the delicate skin around my eyes feeling fresh and bright without any sticky residue. I also adore the easy-to-use applicator which remains chilled while using, adding a soothing touch of self-care to my mornings and evenings. Plus, you've gotta love the cheerful orange packaging!” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

Ilia Bright Start Retinol Alternative Brightening Eye Cream $46 See On Sephora "I don't know what I love more about this eye cream, the cooling ceramic applicator or the caffeine-infused formula that brightens and de-puffs my under-eye area instantly? I'm up pretty early in the morning, so I like to reach for this product first thing to wake me up and launch me into the day." – Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR