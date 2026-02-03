When it comes to Super Bowl Sunday, e.l.f. Cosmetics brings its A-Game. The brand has dropped iconic spots during The World Series of Football, including “Judge Beauty” starring Judge Judy, and, in its first-ever television commercial, got Jennifer Coolidge to squeak like a dolphin. And Super Bowl LX is no different. Drawing inspiration from the highly anticipated halftime show, e.l.f. tapped actress Melissa McCarthy for a telenovela-themed campaign.

McCarthy stars in the “e.l.f.enovela” titled “Melisa,” which sees the Bridesmaids breakout desperate to learn Spanish ahead of the big show. (A sentiment shared by many.) With the help of e.l.f’s Glow Reviver Lip Oil and a doctor played by Nicholas Gonzalez, and to the distress of a nurse played by telenovela legend Itatí Cantoral, McCarthy is soon rolling her “rs” in style.

“I’ve always believed that laughter is universal — it’s one of the most genuine ways we connect,” McCarthy said in a statement. “So teaming up with my new friends at e.l.f. and stepping into the dramatic world of telenovelas — a genre full of passion and heart — felt really special. Adding glossy, juicy lips to all that melodrama was unexpected, joyful, and just plain fun.”

Alongside the campaign, e.l.f. Cosmetics teamed up with mobile learning platform Duolingo to offer its e.l.f. Beauty Squad loyalty members complimentary subscriptions to ad-free Super Duolingo.

“It felt like a dream come true. I realized it wasn’t just a professional opportunity; it was a recognition of my journey and my roots,” said Cantoral in a statement. “Being a Latina on a stage this big, like the Big Game, means so much to me. e.l.f. represents progress. It shows that beauty can be powerful, inclusive, and accessible at the same time. Thank you, e.l.f., y viva Mexico.”

Alongside the e.l.f. Cosmetics social channels, the spot will air on Peacock during Super Bowl LX, streaming Feb. 8 at 6:30 pm.