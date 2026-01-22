The announcement of a new H&M collaboration is always an event. With past team-ups including Mugler, Balmain, and Versace, the Swedish retailer knows how to get people talking (and queuing). And now, for its latest partnership, H&M has turned to another juggernaut in the accessible style space: e.l.f. Beauty. Get ready for H&M x .e.l.f. fragrances.

The limited-edition collab is H&M’s first partnership in the beauty space, and e.l.f.’s first foray into fragrance. It sees the retailer interpreting three of the beauty brand’s most beloved product offerings — the Power Grip Primer and Halo Glow and Camo ranges — as scents.

The fragrances include the Power Grip-inspired Salty Drip, a fresh combo of eucalyptus, cedarwood, and sea salts; Luminous Cloud, a sweet and romantic fragrance featuring magnolia, vanilla, and amber, evoking Halo Glow; and Nude Canvas, which brings together vanilla, musk, and palo santo for a smoky and warm scent inspired by Camo.

Along with the fragrances, the offerings will include a trio of limited-edition accessories: Gripping socks (Power Grip), a cloud charm (Halo Glow), and a nude canvas bowling bag and mini bag (Camo).

The partnership is a natural fit for the brands, both of which are known for offering cutting-edge trends at budget-friendly prices. “Being part of e.l.f's first venture into fragrance is especially meaningful, and together we set out to create something unexpected, bringing premium craftsmanship to fragrance in a way that is modern, expressive, and accessible,” Catherine Wigzell, H&M Beauty’s general manager, said in a statement. “This collection reflects our shared belief in democratizing access to high-quality beauty experiences.”

Courtesy of H&M

“This is the rhythm of kindred spirits, force multiplying to unleash the power, pace, and curiosity of fashion and fragrance,” e.l.f. Beauty chief marketing officer Kory Marchisotto said in a statement. “This is the best of beauty made accessible to the happy many."

The scents will retail for $29.99 and will be available in select H&M stores globally and at HM.com beginning Jan. 29.