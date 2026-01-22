(Fragrance)
e.l.f’s Latest Collab Is Unexpected, But Makes So Much Sense
Hint: It’s with a very famous Swedish retailer.
The announcement of a new H&M collaboration is always an event. With past team-ups including Mugler, Balmain, and Versace, the Swedish retailer knows how to get people talking (and queuing). And now, for its latest partnership, H&M has turned to another juggernaut in the accessible style space: e.l.f. Beauty. Get ready for H&M x .e.l.f. fragrances.
The limited-edition collab is H&M’s first partnership in the beauty space, and e.l.f.’s first foray into fragrance. It sees the retailer interpreting three of the beauty brand’s most beloved product offerings — the Power Grip Primer and Halo Glow and Camo ranges — as scents.
The fragrances include the Power Grip-inspired Salty Drip, a fresh combo of eucalyptus, cedarwood, and sea salts; Luminous Cloud, a sweet and romantic fragrance featuring magnolia, vanilla, and amber, evoking Halo Glow; and Nude Canvas, which brings together vanilla, musk, and palo santo for a smoky and warm scent inspired by Camo.
Along with the fragrances, the offerings will include a trio of limited-edition accessories: Gripping socks (Power Grip), a cloud charm (Halo Glow), and a nude canvas bowling bag and mini bag (Camo).
The partnership is a natural fit for the brands, both of which are known for offering cutting-edge trends at budget-friendly prices. “Being part of e.l.f's first venture into fragrance is especially meaningful, and together we set out to create something unexpected, bringing premium craftsmanship to fragrance in a way that is modern, expressive, and accessible,” Catherine Wigzell, H&M Beauty’s general manager, said in a statement. “This collection reflects our shared belief in democratizing access to high-quality beauty experiences.”
“This is the rhythm of kindred spirits, force multiplying to unleash the power, pace, and curiosity of fashion and fragrance,” e.l.f. Beauty chief marketing officer Kory Marchisotto said in a statement. “This is the best of beauty made accessible to the happy many."
The scents will retail for $29.99 and will be available in select H&M stores globally and at HM.com beginning Jan. 29.