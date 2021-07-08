In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews.

Hear-ye, hear-ye: cult-favorite skin care brand Drunk Elephant recently made its first foray into the makeup category with the launch of their O-Bloos Rosi Drops. Now, during the summer season, one of the key makeup items that should be in ­everyone’s arsenal is blush. Specifically, cream blush, and here’s why: Although people tend to have more radiant complexions during the summertime (thank you sweat and humidity), blush is the easiest way to add dimension and a natural flush to skin that might otherwise seem one-note and lackluster.

Cream blush, in particular, is the best option for the warmer months as it gently melts into the skin and adds vibrancy without feeling mask-like, the way some powder formulas tend to sit on the skin in the summer heat. And if you’re uninterested in wearing a face full of heavy makeup in the heat, many makeup artists will tell you that blush is the product that will give you the most gorgeous and natural-looking effect.

The exciting thing about the new O-Bloos Rosi Drops is not only does this creamy formula glide onto the skin, but it also has a myriad of skin care benefits that will leave your epidermis glowing long after you’ve washed the product away. This blush’s makeup-skin care hybrid nature piqued my interest, so I decided to give it a go. Here are some of my thoughts.

My Complexion Woes

If you, like me, have olive-toned skin, then you already know that it is both a blessing and a curse. Here’s why: although I tan easily and my complexion always seems to have a glow to it, I lack pigment other than that of my actual skin color, and I’m prone to intense dark circles around my eyes and the grey patches of skin around my nose and mouth. Sometimes, it seems that the only times I rock a natural flush is after a run, when I’ve had too many Negroni’s on a Friday night, or when an embarrassing memory haphazardly slaps me in the face.

My cheeks also lack dimension, even though I *know* I have some killer cheekbones hiding underneath. I typically use makeup products, like blush, to lift my cheeks and add some vibrant color to my complexion.

Additionally, I have a combination skin type, which means that although I am oily in my t-zone, my cheeks remain fairly dry and typically need many boosts of hydration throughout the day.

What’s So Interesting About The O-Bloos Rosi Drops?

While a new cream blush hitting the market might prompt some people to yawn, there are a few things about the O-Bloos Rosi Drops that I think will have you on the edge of your seat.

The blush itself comes in an eight ounce rectangular squeeze bottle with a twist off cap — great for travel. Unlike other formulas on the market, the O-Bloos Rosi Drops emphasizes skin care benefits in addition to its color cosmetic effects, with a slew of good-for-your-skin ingredients. These include vitamin F, which hydrates the skin and has antioxidant properties, and vitamin E, which adds to the free-radical-fighting nature of this formula while moisturizing the skin. Additionally, it has virgin Marula and black currant seed oils, which help to lock hydration into particularly dry skin.

But, that’s not all folks. The professionals at Drunk Elephant included a Matrixyl 3000 peptide blend into this formula, which helps to build collagen and elastin, and Caesaplinia Sappan bark extract, an anti-inflammatory ingredient that is safe for even the most sensitive of skin types.

In terms of this blush’s appearance, it has a beautiful peachy pink color that pairs well will all skin types and has a pearlescent sheen that adds a natural-looking glow to the complexion — no sparkles here. You can certainly use this product on its own or mix it in with your favorite moisturizer for an all-over sun-kissed glow, and it can stand in as your highlighter on days when you just can’t be bothered to apply multiple makeup products.

My Skin On The Drops

I applied three drops of blush onto each apple of my cheek and used my fingers to blend the product up my cheekbones and towards my temples. I find that using my fingertips with most cream blushes gives me the best application, since it provides a nice warmth that helps to melt the product into my skin. This definitely applies to the O-Bloos Rosi Drops, too. After that, I blended one drop across my nose and chin, and then finished off the monochromatic look with a quick swipe of one drop onto both eyelids.

I love that no matter how many drops I slather onto my face, it never looks like I am the child of an ‘80s hair metal band — all drama and too-bright colors. This product makes me want to go up to my rooftop and proclaim: I don’t look dead anymore. It adds a subtle rosy glow to my complexion, which simply makes me look healthy and alive (I am both healthy and alive, but it’s always nice when I can look the part, too).

Also, since this formulation is more reminiscent of a skin care product than makeup, I notice that during application I can feel the hydration seeping into my skin, and it has an almost cooling effect that my (sometimes) dehydrated skin loves. In fact, it’s so much like skin care that I’d argue this is the most moisturizing cream blush I’ve ever tried, and it doesn’t even seem to be trying that hard.

Plus, I notice that this product doesn’t pill, even while applying it on top of sunscreen, foundation, and a translucent powder. In fact, I’m wearing all of those products under the O-Bloos Rosi Drops in the photo above.

Should You Invest?

Now, this blush costs a whopping $36, which is slightly more expensive than other products in the cream blush category. But here’s why it’s worth it: this shade is reminiscent of a natural flush that flatters in all skin tones, meaning that virtually everyone can enjoy the aesthetic benefits of this product.

Additionally, unlike most cream blushes that are full of petroleum and pigment, the O-Bloos Rosi Drops holds an entire range of skin care ingredients, meaning that while you’re rocking a killer flush that says I-just-made-out-with-someone-but-I’ll-never-reveal-who, you’ll simultaneously benefit your skin with hydrating, collagen- and elastin-building, and antioxidant ingredients. It’s basically a two-for-one product, which merits its price tag — as long as you love using blush in the first place. Even if you don’t, this product might make you a blush convert.

The O-Bloos Rosi Drops In A Nutshell

If you often find yourself waxing poetic about makeup products that tout skin care benefits in their formulations, you should certainly give this new blush a spin. It adds a pearlescent sheen to virtually all skin types, while hydrating, moisturizing, and protecting the skin from free radicals. It’s a no-brainer addition to your summertime beauty ritual when products must both feel like they’re barely there yet pack a punch every time you apply.