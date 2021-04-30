Blush lovers: Get excited, because this slice of beauty news is all for you. Bite Beauty’s Daycation Whipped Blush is dropping soon — as in next week, folks — and you’re going to want to get your hands on it as soon as it hits shelves. The clean beauty brand revealed its first-ever cream blush via Instagram on Friday, August 30, and included a detailed caption about all of its benefits.

One issue with cream blushes is that they have a tendency to vanish on the skin pretty fast, but Bite Beauty says that won’t be the case with its formula. In fact, the brand claims that it’s both long-wearing and fade-resistant, so you can even sport it on sweltering summer days without having to worry about it smudging or disappearing after an hour.

Another plus? It’s infused with skin-loving ingredients like papaya and pineapple extract — both of which boast brightening properties — as well as glycerin for hydration. Additionally, as with all of Bite Beauty’s products, its Daycation Whipped Blush is cruelty free and vegan.

In regards to finish, its creamy consistency leaves behind a beautiful radiant glow — and because it’s so lightweight and nourishing, you never have to worry about it looking cakey or heavy on the skin (you know, the way some powder formulas can look).

Now let’s talk shades, shall we? There are four equally dreamy, tropically-inspired hues: Melon Mojito (soft peach); Watermelon Marg (pearly pink); Coconut Rum (luminous bronze); and Hibiscus Slush (bright berry). Each color was carefully designed to not only show up on, but flatter all skin tones.

Pumped yet? Bite Beauty’s Daycation Whipped Blush will officially be available to purchase this upcoming Monday, May 3 exclusively on the Sephora app for a pre-launch, so be sure to mark your iCal so you don’t miss out. Then the following day, it will be available to buy on the brand’s website as well as on sephora.com. Furthermore, it’ll hit Sephora stores next Friday, May 7.