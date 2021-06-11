These Are The Trends Makeup Artists Are Loving This Summer

Spring is typically the time of year that feels like a rebirth, but this year it’s the summertime that’s bringing a much-needed moment of revitalization. We’re shedding our sweatpants and Zoom shirts and stepping out into the world for the first time in over a year to see loved ones, celebrate milestones, and take in all we've missed. And while makeup may have been put on the back burner over the past year, makeup artists see bold, creative, and even glamorous beauty looks making their way back to the spotlight.

To get the details on the best summer makeup trends, I reached out to three industry veterans to find out which looks they’ll be styling all summer long.

Summer Makeup Trend: Bright Eyes

If you've scrolled Instagram or caught a red carpet, you've seen a variation of bright, graphic eye looks. However, the trend is ever-changing. "I love this evolution of the graphic eye for summer because it's less about heavy contours and more about incorporating a pop of color in unexpected ways," Paul Garcia, YSL Beauty Director of Education and Artistry, tells TZR. Celebrity makeup artist and entrepreneur AJ Crimson agrees and adds that bold jewel-toned looks are at the top of his list this summer. "I'm a huge fan of turquoise and any jewel tones on the eyes," he says. "They are easy to pull off, and who doesn't look beautiful in them?"

Both experts share that the use of eyeshadows as liner is an excellent option for application. "For [a graphic eye look], I love to use the YSL Couture Clutch eyeshadows as liner,” Garcia shares. "The eyeshadow palettes come with ten bold and easy shades all housed in a clutch as the ultimate accessory."

To apply, Garcia suggests wetting an eyeliner brush with filtered water (to prevent introducing bacteria to your palette), then dipping the brush into one side of your shadow pan. “Dip your brush into the shadow until the brush picks up enough product to become creamy," he says, then paint the pigment on for a precise, bold application.

Summer Makeup Trend: '90s Glossy Lined Lips

From fashion to beauty, we've stepped back into the golden age of the '90s and Garcia welcomes the nostalgic energy. “‘90s makeup is back ... particularly when it comes to lips,” he tells TZR, pointing to the glossy nude lips with contoured liner that appeared all over the Oscars and Grammys red carpets this year.

For a glossy lined lip inspired by the ‘90s, Garcia recommends applying lipstick first. "The lip liner will be easier to blend into the lipstick, and the final look will be softer and more modern." If you trade in your lipstick for gloss this summer to accompany lined lips, Crimson encourages trying the shiny staple on other parts of the face. "Gloss is a girl's best friend on the lips, on the cheeks for sheen, and on the eyes to draw in the light," says Crimson. "Grab one or ten and live!"

Summer Makeup Trend: Skin Is In

Bare-faced beauty was all the rage in 2020, but foundation is back with a skin-first approach. "It is time to let that quarantine skin shine," says Michelle Clark, senior MAC national artist. "We have all been inside upping our skincare game for months now, and it's time to show off the fruits of our labor." Clark recommends a weightless, sheer base that allows skin to breathe, especially on super warm days. Both Clark and Crimson recommend mixing your foundation formula of choice with a few drops of liquid highlighter or strobe cream to create a dewy glow.

Summer Makeup Trend: Flushed Cheeks

Blush is back in a big way for summer 2021. "We can't stop, and it won't stop using it,” says Crimson, who reminds that the key to blush success is proper application. Luckily, he came prepared with this easy-to-copy secret for a beautifully flushed look: "I love cream blush or stains applied first to skin, then a touch of foundation over the top to give a natural whisper of color on the cheek."

Summer Makeup Trend: Glossy Orange Lips

At first glance a shiny orange lip might feel too bold, but Clark tells us orange is making a comeback on eyes, cheeks, and lips. “The unique twist on this version of orange is that it isn't just a typical peach or bright color wave. It's the full-color spectrum of the shade, ranging from apricots and corals to saffron all the way to intense burnt orange,” she says.

If orange still feels like a beauty trend that's out of your comfort zone, Clark offers up a tip that helps pare the bright hue down. "Mix a few swipes with your foundation for a softer version of the shade and pop it onto the cheek. The creamy finish looks effortless and will wear all day."