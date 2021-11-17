Could These Be The Biggest Cyber Monday Beauty Sales *Ever*?

Online shoppers, the moment you’ve been training for is nearly here. A full year of memorizing credit card CVVs, scouring forums for discount codes, and making that weird, stoic face when your phone asks for facial recognition to process orders have all led up to this: Cyber Monday 2021. So major have the day’s savings become that it’s already eclipsed IRL Black Friday sales entirely for most, and because of that, many retailers have decided to just give in and offer several days of discounts. Cyber Monday beauty sales, in particular, are the ones to prioritize on the big day in large part because of how giftable beauty products are — both for others and yourself.

Virtually every beauty retailer around is gearing up for significant savings and special offers on signature products, trending picks, and even bundles and gift sets. Meaning regardless of if you’re after something big and pricey like a device or luxury cream, a restock of your everyday go-to, or an impressively curated set to gift, there’s a sale out there perfect for you. To help make sense of the best sales (and the best products in the best sales), keep scrolling for TZR’s Cyber Monday beauty deal roundup.

Farmacy

For dewy, juicy skin even in the harshest winter chills, turn to Farmacy's lineup of clean, naturally-derived products — and with the brand's Cyber Monday deal, you can grab sitewide favorites like the Honey Potion Renewing Mask for 30% off and snag a free gift with all purchases of $115 or more.

November 28 — November 30

Drunk Elephant

Drink in some serious savings from Drunk Elephant with a 20% sitewide discount (with just a few exceptions) from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, an ideal place to start present shopping for your choosiest friends. Thanks to the brand’s expert product bundling in the cutest gift sets, finding something for everyone on your list is an absolute breeze.

November 26 — November 29

R+Co

If you choose to shop R+Co’s serious sale this Cyber Monday, there’s one thing about 2022 that’s already guaranteed: you’ll have great hair. A tiered discount system based on your spending, the brand is offering 25% off any order with code HAIR25, 30% off orders of $100 or more with code HAIR30, and 35% off orders of at least $175 with code — you guessed it — HAIR35. Ahead of all the upcoming holiday parties, you can’t go wrong with the brand’s diamond-covered glossing masque, a shortcut to that viral liquid hair trend.

November 24 — November 30

Kosas

It’s time for a makeup re-up — and if you’ve yet to dabble in the wonderful world of Kosas, beloved by the likes of Mindy Kaling and Emma Chamberlain, this is a golden opportunity. Take 30% off sitewide, and score a free full-sized lipstick of choice with your order. Need a jumping-off point? Opt for the brand’s makeup artist-adored concealer, available in 28 shades.

November 26 — November 29

Sienna Naturals

The best hair care products — and all beauty products, really — are those that give instant, noticeable benefits while compounding them over time. The Issa Rae-helmed Sienna Naturals more than fits that bill, with the Daily Elixir scalp treatment reigning supreme as a refresher in between wash days that also delivers nourishing essential oils straight to delicate scalp skin. Try it (and everything else in the lineup) with the site’s buy one get one 50% off sale, activated with the code HOLIDAY.

November 21 — November 29

Urban Decay

What could be more fitting on Cyber Monday than scoring Urban Decay’s glittery-glam Naked Cyber Palette for 40% off? That discount extends to the brand’s entire sitewide lineup, including best-sellers like Vice Lipsticks (a TZR Beauty Awards winner), setting sprays to lock in looks all New Year’s Eve night, and shimmery highlighters.

November 29

BREAD

Innovation, thy name is BREAD. Built on fun-to-use products that are as functional as they are simple, it’s no surprise that the brand is having such a major year — and they’re ending it right with a celebratory sale. Take 20% off everything, like BREAD’s best-selling starter kits, this Cyber Monday, and get a free bread-puff and pink lunch bag when you spend at least $65.

November 27 — November 29

Violet Grey

Logging on to Violet Grey is like the digital version of when you first step into a department store’s beauty section — all bright lights and sweet perfume. The retailer, known for its highly curated stock and edits, is granting a staggering 20% off on the entire, luxury-stuffed site (with some brand exceptions). Plus, earn an exclusive, yet-to-be-revealed gift with purchase, too.

November 23 — November 29

Kjaer Weis

Richly pigmented products, long-lasting formulas, and wildly luxurious packaging might sound like a makeup pipe dream, but it’s just par for the course for Kjaer Weis. As the brand is offering 20% off sitewide (bundles are the only exception), take this opportunity to test out best-sellers like the inkiest liquid liner, glossy cream blushes, and a glow-inducing facial oil.

November 22 — November 30

Laneige

As if you needed another reason to buy more Laneige, the K-beauty masters of moisture are here with a stagging 25% off sale — plus a free gift with purchase on orders over $45 — sitewide with code CMSALE. Don’t go through winter without fortifying lips with a cult-status lip mask or the seriously impressive Essential Power Skin toner — pat it on to damp skin for near-instant hydration.

November 29 — November 30

Keys Soulcare

Even if you’re just looking for a gift for other people, know that you should cop at least one Keys Soulcare product for yourself — you deserve it. With the entire brand built around self-love affirmations and rituals of care and mindfulness, Keys Soulcare is full of effective products, yes — but the accompanying encouragement to slow down and reconnect with yourself gives it legend status already despite a relatively recent debut. Enjoy 20% off sitewide, free shipping, and even a deluxe sample set for orders over $100.

November 26 — November 29

ORLY

‘Tis the season for glitter-soaked holiday parties — and as crucial as the spiked eggnog is the manicure gripping the glass. Dabble in the season’s newest it-colors (like Kerry Washington’s silver manicure) or experiment with something entirely your own with ORLY’s huge holiday savings offer. Take 50% off everything sitewide, no code required.

November 25 — November 30