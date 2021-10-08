With family members, friends, significant others, coworkers, and everyone in between to shop for during the holidays, buying a gift card can seem like the easiest option, but there’s nothing more special than receiving a personalized, thoughtful gift from someone you love. Perhaps you have a friend who can’t resist a statement lip color, or lives to collect gorgeous eyeshadow palettes, or is always on the lookout for a new signature scent. A beauty gift set is one of the most fool-proof ways to ensure that your loved ones receive exactly what they want this holiday season — and hopefully discover their new must-have product.

Whether you’re looking for skin care, makeup, hair care, body care, nails, or fragrance, the best beauty gift sets make it easy to enjoy some of the most in-demand, cult-worthy products all together, and at a lower price. Plus, some of them are available in minis, so you can stock up on stocking stuffers, too.

And because shopping the beauty aisles can become quite overwhelming this time of year, TZR uncovered the best beauty sets to make your holiday shopping as seamless as can be. From cult-favorites like Ilia and MAC, to eco-friendly options from Ellis Brooklyn and Skylar, discover the 31 most in-demand gift sets for everyone on your list. Hint: Shop now before the holiday rush — and maybe even grab one for yourself, too.

Best Skin Care Gift Sets

Two of Jillian Dempsey’s best sellers (The Hydrating Eye Mask and 24K Gold Bar) unite in one luxurious, and efficacious, kit to get rid of all facial tension. The brand recommends applying the eye masks first for plumper-looking skin, and then gliding on the vibrating 24K Gold Bar over each eye to relax the facial muscles.

A great gift to celebrate moisturized skin. Included you’ll find full sizes of the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Moisturizer and Cucumber De-tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches from Peter Thomas Roth. Both items will not only work hard to help plump and moisturize the skin, but also instantly improve the look of fine lines and crow’s feet — a win, win.

Spark holiday cheer this season with The Beauty Advent Calendar from Space NK. With products from Olaplex, La Mer, Sunday Riley, Dermalogica, and more, the indulgence and inner glow is too good to pass up. This one is perfect for that friend who deserves to relax and recharge.

Searching for a self-care gift? Look no further than Tony Moly’s variety pack of vibrant-colored masks. Gift the entire set to a friend or separate it out into multiple stockings. You really can’t go wrong here.

The Omorovicza Gold Rescue Cream, Gold Flash Firming Serum, Gold Eye Lift, Eye Wand, Gua Sha and Mask Brush come together in this anti-inflammatory set to repair and strengthen the skin. It’s great for anyone on your list that wants firmer skin and to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Heure Beauty’s set is packed with all things anti-aging: Ageless Serum, Ageless Eye Serum, and Ageless Day Treatment. These super serums are known to minimize the appearance of early fine lines and under-eye dark circles within seven days. Not only that, they will also boost collagen production and restore the skin’s natural youthful glow.

Best Makeup Gift Sets

Formulated with almond oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter, the Twice As Nice Lip and Lash Set has three sheer lip shades that will create a great juicy shine for your lips, as well as a luminous, flake-free lengthening mascara.

This five-piece Beautyblender set is the ultimate bundle the makeup lover in your life didn’t know they needed. Filled with two Beautyblenders in a new limited-edition Tiramisu hue and the signature Original Pink, the ultra-soft foam blends foundation to a seamless, real-skin finish easily. Inside, you’ll also find a scrub mat to keep tools clean when not in use.

Featuring 24 NYX best-sellers in mini and full sizes, this gift will provide your giftee with plenty of makeup options. Inside you’ll find a wide range of limited-edition face, eye, and lip products.

The combination of the brand’s beloved Limitless Lash Mascara, Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment, Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint, and Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm makes this a great kit for all the minimalist beauty lovers. Plus, all four products come in cool-toned hues, perfect for the colder months that the holidays bring.

The limited-edition IT Cosmetics Superhero Superstar Trio filled with Superhero Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara, Superhero No-Tug Sharpenable Gel Liner, and Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil will bring confidence to the eye makeup lover on your list.

Allow your friend or loved one to experiment with all five highly pigmented shades of Kajal eyeliners that don't budge from your waterline. Formulated with moisturizing and soothing aloe vera extract and vitamin E complex, the eyeliners are creamy and stay on all day.

Perfect for the friend who is on Zoom all day or likes to experiment with a rich lip color, the SeneGence Plump And Pout Bundle is smudge-proof and long-lasting, without compromising on hydration.

Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara, Prep + Prime Fix, Lipstick in Ruby Woo, Lipglass in Clear, and Eye Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in Teddy, all in one is the ideal curation of iconic MAC must-haves. And really, what more could you ask for?

Best Hair Care Gift Sets

Allow your friends and family to capitalize on the mermaid hair trend and give them beach waves in a box. Included in the set is an exclusive Lilac 1inch Mini Waver, a Lilac Tulle Scrunchie, Heat Resistant Pouch, and Paddle Brush. There is even a satin pillowcase to protect perfectly styled waves.

Complex Culture’s Blowout Set is everything they need to blow dry like a pro — perfect for upcoming holiday parties. With this chic kit, they’ll be able to detangle knots and prep hair with the Oval Paddle Brush, and seamlessly section the hair with four Non-Slip Styling Clips.

Formulated with jojoba oil, coconut, eucalyptus and more, Shaz & Kiks Balancing Act kit will give them the joy of clean, hydrated hair this holiday season.

Best Body Care Gift Sets

This holiday trio contains three mini versions of the brands most-loved body butters in one gift-able set. Whipped to perfection in combination with five nutrient-dense exotic oils, the set will keep moisture locked into their skin all day long.

A combination of hair and body products all in one almost sounds too good to be true, but leave it to Drunk Elephant to master the two. The Hair and Body Trunk comes with a curated selection of hair products that will restore luster lacking textures and soothe dry, winter skin.

Give them the gift of the cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream to visibly tighten and moisturize the skin. Infused with caffeine-rich Guaraná extract and a combination of cupuaçu butter, açaí oil, and coconut oil, the fast-absorbing cream (along with the Brazilian 4Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel and Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ‘62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist) will give them radiant skin and hair throughout the holiday season.

For the friend who likes to go on holiday during this time of year, gift them this chic travel-sized kit of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, fine linen wash, and a vial of perfume — scented by light gardenia and white flowers. Plus, it comes with a reusable natural hemp toiletry bag.

Best Nails Gift Sets

With long-lasting polishes and gorgeous holiday colors, this chic nail gift set has plenty of options to choose from for your mani-obsessed friend.

Let them open a gift every day of December with OPI's Holiday '20 Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Pack Advent Calendar, which is packed with 25 mini nail lacquers. Some of the most holiday-inspired shades include: Dress to the Wines, This Gold Sleighs Me, and Gingerbread Man Can.

Packed with a Dual-Grit Nail File, Straight Edge Nail Clippers, Softening Cuticle Remover, Super Glossy Top Coat, Silicone Toe Separators and more, this kit is all they need for a perfect at-home pedicure.

Gift a deluxe gel manicure set for those that enjoy doing their nails at home. The set includes both a Base Coat and Top Coat and the brand’s signature 3-in-1 gel formula known for its simplified one-coat process. The bundle also includes an Le Maxi LED lamp, 20 Remover Wraps, Red Glitter Nail File, and Cuticle Stick.

Best Fragrance Gift Sets

An upgrade to the classic Rose Chloé Eau de Parfum, the Mini Eau de Parfum & Nomade Eau de Parfum Set has beautiful notes of peony and lychee — making it the perfect marriage of softness and confidence.

With travel-sized fragrances of Hope, Hope Sport, and Hope Night, the lifestyle fragrance collection is a great set meant to inspire the person in your life. Plus, all profits go directly to the Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF).

The Mini Black Opium & Libre Eau de Parfum Duo has bold and daring notes of lavender, orange blossom, white flowers, and coffee. The cult-favorite scent is sure to please any fragrance fan on your list.

Gift them a dream destination with five (Salt Air, Capri Summer, Pink Canyon, Isle Escape, and Vanilla Sky) crisp, clean, nature-inspired scents for the holidays.

Crafted by Guerlain perfumers, this selection of L'Art & La Matière fragrances — featuring three floral scents, three oriental scents, a woody scent, and a fresh scent — allows them to discover their new favorite holiday scent.

With Ellis Brooklyn’s discovery set, they have the option to wear a fragrance solo or layered for a unique, personalized mix. The brand’s popular Rives (Lavender-Neroli inspired), Fable (Honeysuckle-Amber) and Raven (Bold Peony), and more are all included in this giftable set.