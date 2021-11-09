This Zendaya Approved Perfume Is On Sale For The Holidays

ICYMI, it's November, which is exciting for so many reasons, just a few being that we can indulge in apple pie, sweat sets, and cozy movie nights to our heart’s content. But, of course, we can't talk about this month without giving Black Friday and Cyber Monday a deserved shoutout. The annual savings events — held the day after Thanksgiving and the Monday after, respectively — have become holidays in their own right, defined by shopping, shopping, and more shopping.

Come November 26, retail categories across the board will see some seriously good sales. In the beauty world, that means 10 to 40% off luxury perfume, high-end makeup, top-notch skin care, and game-changing hair care brands like Clé de Peau Beauté, Sunday Riley and Oribe, among countless others.

In addition to impossibly good discounts, luxury brands and retailers have a knack for curating special limited-edition sets around the holidays that cost so much less than they would if you bought each product à la carte. So far, TZR's rounded up some too-good-to-be-true deals from Dior, Victoria Beckham Beauty, SkinCeuticals, and more.

Ahead, find 10 of the best splurge-worthy beauty products you can buy on sale (or as a limited-edition holiday savings kit) this season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dr. Dennis Gross Via Dermstore Dr Dennis Gross Merry Smooth and Bright Set $435 See On Dermstore Surely you’ve heard of Dr. Dennis Gross’s anti-aging light therapy device, a staple in countless celebrity red carpet beauty routines. This set (worth $593) also contains the brand’s beloved Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Texture Renewal Serum, and Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum.

Lancôme Idole Eau De Parfum Lancôme Idôle Aura Eau de Parfum $99 See On Lancôme You can’t go wrong with gifting a luxury fragrance like the Zendaya-approved Lancôme Idôle Aura Eau de Parfum, comprising a fruity-floral composition and the world’s thinnest fragrance bottle (yes, really). The *perfect* time to add it to your cart? Sometime between November 26 to November 29 so you can get 25% off site-wide on the brand’s website.

Victoria Beckham Beauty VB Kajal Wardrobe Victoria Beckham Beauty VB's Kajal Wardrobe $184 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty As far as TZR is concerned, few things are more beautiful in this world than this complete collection of Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Satin Kajal Liners. This kit contains all seven colors as well as a neoprene pouchette monogrammed with gold VB embroidery.

Oribe Signature Experiences Set Oribe Signature Experiences Set $175 See On Oribe This set of Oribe best-sellers comes in a luxurious box designed by French interior design atelier Antoinette Poisson. Simply stick a bow on the top of this stunning set, and you have yourself the perfect holiday gift for a beauty lover (no judgment if it's a gift for yourself).

Sunday Riley Via Dermstore Sunday Riley The Big Glow Deluxe Good Genes Kit $199 See On Dermstore Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment is famous for its skin-smoothing and brightening benefits. For the first time ever, it's available in a 100 mL size, as well as fun and festive holiday packaging. The limited-edition set also comes with the brand's Pink Drink Firming and Resurfacing Essence and Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream.

Clé de Peau Beauté Limited Edition Mini Lipstick Set Clé de Peau Beauté Limited Edition Mini Lipstick Set $98 See On Clé de Peau Beauté Have you ever seen a more beautiful lipstick set? Doubt it. Add it to your cart between November 25 to November 29, and you can get 15% off of $200, 20% off of $300, and 25% off of $500 — plus a free gift with purchase if you spend over $75). Then, from November 28 to November 29, get 30% off site-wide, plus free shipping.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 Via Dermstore Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 $249 Invest in a Harry Josh Pro Tools hair dryer, and you'll never look back. The lightweight, quick-drying tool hits all the boxes: stylish, energy efficient, and very high-tech. Plus, it just helps make your hair look great. See On Dermstore Celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh’s mint green hair tools are industry favorites, loved for its lightweight, ergonomic design, frizz-reducing technology, and of course, its über-chic aesthetic. From November 20 to November 29, you can get it for 30% at Dermstore using the promo code LETITGLOW.

Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Set Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Set $129 See On Dior The price of this holiday fragrance kit is hard-to-believe. You get a 3.4 oz size of the top-rated Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau de Toilette (which retails at $115), as well as Miss Dior Moisturizing Body Milk and a Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet mini fragrance. Plus, they come housed inside of an insanely photogenic Dior gift box.

Joanna Vargas The Essentials Kit Joanna Vargas The Essentials Kit $275 See On Joanna Vargas The name of this kit speaks for itself, as it contains the absolute essentials from celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas's transformative skin care line. Purchase it between November 25 to November 29 and the savings potential goes as follows: Take 15% off of $75+ with code JV15, 20% off of $150+ with code JV20, 25% off $300+ with code JV25, and 30% off $600+ with code J30.