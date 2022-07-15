My New Go-To Fall Manicure Is Inspired By Fashion's Favorite Bag Design

Lazy summer days are in full swing, but that doesn’t mean that team TZR is letting our manicure game fall by the wayside. With celebrities from Kerry Washington to Hailey Bieber out and about sporting their favorite go-to nail looks, there’s endless inspiration to draw from this season, no matter what your preferred nail aesthetic might be. And although minimalist nail trends like pearlescent finishes, barely-there polishes, and “clean girl” manis are still all the rage, there is a thread of maximalism permeating the beauty trend cycle lately, and we’re 100% here for it. Cow print nails, black and white tiger stripes, Mediterranean line work — there is no limit to the types of fantastical designs you can request from your favorite nail technician. Bonus points if you’re able to paint on your preferred graphic with your favorite lacquers and tools at home (hey, practice makes perfect, right?).

So, with several weeks left on the summer calendar and various parties, vacations, and self-care days ahead, allow TZR’s top ten nail looks of the week inspire your next swoon-worthy manicure — and apologies in advance for the hours you might lose to Instagram scrolling. Check them out below and book your appointment ASAP.

Cow Print Nails

“There’s no limit on the number of animal prints you can transform into a chic manicure, but cow print nails in particular have my heart and attention (especially since it’s popping up in dozens of fall collections). This style is so easy to freeform at home, and I might try using my favorite chocolate brown shade on one hand and black on the other for a monochromatic moment.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Tiger Stripes Nails

“I love an optic white nail moment, always and forever; then add strokes of black lines (or green, or blue) mimicking tiger stripes, and it’s a fun dose of ‘80s nostalgia on your finger tips. Not into the starkness of the white? Try a tonal brown moment with a nude base and espresso-colored lines.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

Minimalist Dots

“I’ve been loving a neutral nail look lately, but it’s always fun to spice things up a little. This combination of colorful dots and tiny crystals is the perfect amount of funkiness.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Italian Summer Nails

“It’s no secret now that the go-to destination this summer was Italy, more specifically the Amalfi Coast. Now it seems that travel trend is translating over to beauty, as evidenced by this Italian summer-inspired mani. And I’m definitely not mad at it. Something about the combination of white and blue hues mixed with a bright lemony-yellow evokes joy and relaxation — even if you’re not on the coast of Italy. — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor, TZR

Twinkling Tattoo Nails

“This matte nail look is a spot-on nude match for the wearer’s skin, which makes the hand-drawn stars and moon design look all the more tattoo-like. As for the art itself, the twinkling motifs are a popular tattoo design in their own right, seen on celebrities like Rihanna and Hailey Bieber” — Amanda Ross, beauty news writer

Barely There Rhinestones

“This minimalist manicure is so chic and classic. I often reach for sheer nude shades when doing my nails, and this is a great way to add a little sparkle to an otherwise simple manicure. I’d also love to try this with a pink or blue rhinestone to add just a little bit of color.” — Maggie Haddad, senior social media strategist, TZR

Short Barbie Pink

“Short nails are in for 2022 and I won’t pretend I’m not thrilled about it. This hot pink Barbie-core look is just begging for a poolside vacation and a tiki drink or two.” — HB

Bronzed Frenchie

“The French tip trend has never looked so luxe than with this bronze chrome design. I can’t wait to try this out for both my mani and pedi this season.” — HB

Ombre Centric

“Lately, I want nothing more than the juxtaposition of brights and subtleness, and that is exactly what this mani is giving. The melted pink center hue perfectly complements the creamy periwinkle base. Hello, summer.” — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

Zany Two-Tone

“I love this colorful take on a dual-toned mani. It feels fresh and bright — not to mention perfect for summer! The white outline through the nail also adds a little bit of an interesting, artistic touch. I’m definitely bringing this idea to my next nail appointment!” — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR