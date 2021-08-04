The return of in-person events means the return of red carpets — and stunning celebrity looks. It’s certainly refreshing to see A-listers makeup-free on IG live or lounging in sweatpants during a Zoom interview, but there’s nothing quite like the excitement of seeing what they (and their glam teams) come up with for various events. This week, Blake Lively stepped back into the spotlight after a two-year-long hiatus, and she did not disappoint.

The last time Lively was seen on the red carpet was in May 2019 when she attended the premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds’ film, Pokemon Detective Pikachu. She took the opportunity to announce her third pregnancy via a fitted yellow gown that clearly showed off her growing baby bump. This week, the couple appeared at the New York City premiere of Reynolds' new movie, Free Guy. Lively turned heads in a pink shimmering Prabal Gurung gown with silver trim, midriff-revealing cutouts, and an open back. She accessorized with silver jewelry and sported a long, loose braid with a diamond chain woven through it, courtesy of jewelry house and hairstylist Rod Ortega.

ECP/GC Images/Getty Images

Because her dress and gems were the centers of attention, Lively kept her makeup look simple with a soft contour and minimal eye makeup. For her lip color, celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle used BITE Beauty’s newest lipstick, Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick starting first with the shade Tamarind, a soft caramel, as a base, then layering Fig, a warm pink, in the middle to brighten the look. Buckle also prepped Lively’s lips using BITE Beauty’s Agave Vegan Lip Mask.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For Lively’s nails, celebrity nail artist Elle created a soft-yet-edgy floral design inspired by the actor’s dress. In a press release, Elle shared that they planned the look “after having multiple Facetimes and sending each other mood boards back and forth. “She wanted a look that was sweet, but edgy,” Elle says. “We usually draw inspiration from the movie promos and try to match the theme, but this time we decided that didn’t work. We went off the dress instead opting for pressed flowers paired with a more rock and roll style. I love that it was innocent with a wild edge, breaking away from what she usually does.”

