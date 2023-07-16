45 Cheap, Under-The-Radar Beauty Products That Work As Well As Popular, Expensive Ones

You can easily drop hundreds of dollars on a handful of beauty products (heck, you can spend that much on one prestige serum alone). But it’s certainly not a requirement, and it doesn’t always mean that what you’re investing in is better. For starters, there’s no one-size-fits-all measurement when it comes to beauty, and furthermore, many of the more affordable brands on the market boast offerings with similar ingredients, shade ranges, and salon-quality scents as their luxury counterparts. Rather than play the guessing game on your own when it comes to effective, high-performing beauty products, the list ahead includes 45 tried-and-true favorites. From skin care staples to a $50 straightening brush, these are the under-the-radar beauty products that are on par with prestige brands (but won’t break the bank).

1 A Sunscreen That Leaves Skin Dewy (Not Greasy) Amazon SKIN1004 Hyalu-CICA Water-fit Sun Serum $16 See On Amazon A good face sunscreen is hard to find, but this K-beauty option checks multiple boxes when it comes to efficacy and ingredients. The noncomedogenic serum is lightweight enough to immediately absorb into the skin, but it still remains hydrating enough for drier skin types thanks to a combination of centella asiatica extract and multiple types of hyaluronic acid. That centella asiatica extract also brings soothing benefits to the SPF 50+ sunscreen serum, which includes ingredients like niacinamide and green tea leaf extract to further calm inflammation and redness. Despite containing chemical sun filters, the serum is hypoallergenic, vegan, and cruelty-free.

2 5 High-Performing Makeup Sponges For Less Than $10 Amazon BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Sure, you can spend $20 on one Beautyblender, or you can grab a set of five makeup sponges for less than half the price. Designate one of the multi-purpose sponges to be used while damp to seamlessly tap liquid foundations and concealers into the skin, and keep another sponge on hand for dry applications of powder products like blush or setting powder. No matter how you use them, you’ll still be left with enough sponges to store in your makeup bag and vanity.

4 An Award-Winning Mascara That Comes With A Built-In Primer Amazon Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara & Lash Primer $17 See On Amazon This two-in-one mascara and lash primer will immediately bulk up lashes with a jet black formula that lengthens and lifts. But what’s unique about this beauty award-winning mascara is that the opposite end of the tube houses a separate lash primer that creates a lash-enhancing base for your mascara while also conditioning lashes with ingredients like glycerin, jojoba esters, and vitamin E. Both formulas are also free from parabens, paraffins, silicones, mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, and anything else you wouldn’t want in your makeup.

5 A Truly Budge-Proof Liquid Matte Lipstick Amazon Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick $7 See On Amazon This drugstore liquid matte lipstick is a huge hit on Amazon, with more than 70,000 five-star ratings that describe it as a “holy grail.” Available in a range of shades, from classic reds and pinks to bolder berry colors, the formula promises to stay in place for up to 16 hours without smudging or transferring (and according to our own beauty editors, it really does). Available shades: 38

6 This Japanese Lotion That Uses 7 Types Of Hyaluronic Acid Amazon Hadalabo Japana Skin Institute Gokujun Hyaluronic Solution $16 See On Amazon If you’re obsessed with hyaluronic acid products and their ability to draw moisture to the skin for a plumped-up effect, give this Japanese lotion a try. More of a serum than a traditional lotion, the formula pairs seven types of hyaluronic acid to better moisturize and restore hydration to your skin. Though it will definitely be popular among dry skin types, the formula is safe for acne-prone and sensitive skin types, too, as it won’t contribute to clogged pores and is free of fragrances, dyes, and oils. Pro tip: for the best results, apply this to your face just after cleansing and while your skin is still damp.

7 A Multi-Tasking Marula Oil For Your Hair, Skin, & Nails Amazon Cliganic Organic Marula Oil $10 See On Amazon Whether TikTok put you onto oilplaning or you prefer to keep things as simple as possible when it comes to using an oil on your face, hair, or even cuticles, you can turn to this marula oil from Cliganic. This 1-ounce dropper bottle contains one ingredient only: USDA-certified organic marula oil that’s extracted straight from the seeds of the fruit grown on Marula trees and cold-pressed. Press it onto your skin for an ultra-glowy effect.

8 A Sensitive Skin-Friendly Serum For Treating Unwanted Hyperpigmentation & More Amazon Naturium Niacinamide Serum $16 See On Amazon For those with sensitive skin who are looking to treat unwanted hyperpigmentation and clogged pores, a niacinamide serum is a solid place to start. This Amazon favorite from Naturium uses a potent 12% concentration of the active ingredient, which helps to reduce redness and hyperpigmentation without causing irritation. Niacinamide is also thought to help regulate oil production, which can be helpful for those with oily and acne-prone skin, and this serum also includes zinc PCA for more anti-inflammatory benefits that can help treat breakouts.

9 A Cult-Favorite Brow Pencil That’s Less Than $10 Amazon NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil $8 See On Amazon From its creamy formula that deposits onto brows with the lightest of strokes to its comprehensive 12-shade range, this NYX Micro Brow Pencil has everything that prestige brow products offer. No matter which shade you choose, your dual-sided tool comes with an ultra-precise pencil on one end to fill in and shape brows and a mini spoolie at the opposite side to blend in your product and brush your brows into place. Available shades: 12

10 A Drying Lotion That Shrinks Zits Overnight Amazon Bye Bye Blemish Acne Drying Lotion $11 See On Amazon When you feel a pimple brewing, dip a Q-tip into this pink liquid and dab it on top to let it work its magic overnight. The drying lotion uses salicylic acid to dissolve the acne-causing debris that’s clogging your pores in the first place, while sulfur draws oil out of the pores and zinc oxide calms redness and irritation. You’ll want to apply this on skin that’s just been cleansed, and resist the urge to give the bottle a shake before using (that pink lotion that settles at the bottom of the bottle is exactly what you want).

11 A Primer That Makes Pores Disappear Amazon e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer $9 See On Amazon A primer is the key to makeup that really lasts, and this e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer grips onto makeup while also blurring the appearance of enlarged pores. Silicones give this a velvety texture that glides right over skin, and for dry skin types, the primer is also infused with moisturizing squalane and green tea leaf extract.

12 The Easiest Way To Exfoliate Your Skin Amazon Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant $34 See On Amazon This BHA exfoliant boasts an impressive 50,000-plus five-star ratings on Amazon, with one reviewer saying that “it’s truly a game-changer” for their acne-prone, sensitive skin. The leave-on formula was designed to be used after cleansing and toning, and it contains 2% of the BHA salicylic acid to penetrate more deeply into the pores and clear them of oil and debris. To combat any sensitivity, the formula also contains soothing and moisturizing green tea leaf extract, but even so, you’ll want to start by applying this just once every other day to see how your skin adjusts.

13 A Drugstore Retinol Developed With Derms Amazon CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum $17 See On Amazon Retinol products can get pricey, but the dermatologist-recommended ingredient also comes with a slew of benefits, from fading unwanted hyperpigmentation to stimulating collagen production. To give the ingredient a try for less than $20, there’s this CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum. The drugstore formula uses encapsulated retinol to make the active ingredient more stable and effective, and it’s also been paired with three ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help combat the drying effects of retinol.

14 This Spa-Scented Oil For Healthier Hair Amazon Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil $9 See On Amazon Amazon users swear by this rosemary and mint hair oil for helping with everything from hair growth and itchy scalps to smoothing frizz and restoring shine. In addition to rosemary leaf oil and peppermint oil, the formula is packed with nourishing ingredients, including biotin, castor seed oil, and tea tree leaf oil. If you plan to apply this to your scalp, Amazon reviewers recommend doing so when you have a wash day coming up, as it can leave your hair looking greasy.

15 A Set Of Oval Makeup Brushes That Cost Less Than $10 Amazon Beauty Kate Oval Makeup Brushes (Set of 5) $9 See On Amazon If prestige oval brushes are out of your budget, this set of five works similarly to create an airbrushed finish with synthetic fibers that are hypoallergenic and cruelty-free. Designed to be used with liquid, cream, and powder formulas, this set covers all of your bases with five different brush sizes to better apply foundation, powder, blush, contour, concealer, and eyeshadow.

16 A Hyaluronic Acid Serum That Also Helps With Acne Amazon Tree of Life Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Facial Serum $17 See On Amazon For oily and acne-prone skin types looking for a hyaluronic acid serum, this might be your new go-to. While hyaluronic acid is touted as the hero ingredient for locking in hydration, the serum also contains two acne-fighting ingredients: witch hazel, which can help to control excess oil and calm inflammation, as well as centella asiatica extract, another anti-inflammatory ingredient that can soothe redness and aggravated blemishes.

17 A Best-Selling K-Beauty Treatment For Shiny, Healthy Hair Amazon Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment $7 See On Amazon This K-beauty find is a best-selling hair treatment on Amazon with nearly 30,000 five-star ratings. Like a traditional hair mask, it should be applied after you rinse out your shampoo and left to sit on the hair for five to 20 minutes before washing it out. The formula contains a blend of moisturizing ingredients like ceramides, hydrolyzed collagen, and hydrolyzed keratin to restore dry, damaged hair to its smoothest, silkiest former self.

18 A Cleansing Balm That Melts Away Waterproof Makeup Amazon HEIMISH Multi-Purpose Cleansing Balm $17 See On Amazon Cleansing balms are great for removing even the most stubborn waterproof makeup without stripping your skin and leaving it dry or irritated from over-scrubbing. This hypoallergenic find is formulated with shea butter, tea tree oil, and coconut fruit extract to give the balm a rich texture that melts into an oil and nourishes skin as it breaks down sunscreen and makeup.

19 A Body Scrub Developed To Treat KP & Body Acne Amazon First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA $30 See On Amazon If you have stubborn bumps on your upper arms, thighs, or buttocks, it could be a skin condition known as keratosis pilaris. While it’s completely harmless, it can prove stubborn to treat, which is why First Aid Beauty developed this potent body scrub, which uses a 10% combination of glycolic and lactic acids, as well as pumice buffing beads to resurface the skin. Even with the higher concentration of active ingredients, the scrub is safe for sensitive skin types because it’s free from fragrance and alcohol, and even contains calming ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, vitamin E, and bisabolol.

20 A Prescription-Strength Retinoid Without The Prescription Amazon Differin Acne Treatment Gel $13 See On Amazon The first over-the-counter retinoid, this Differin Gel has been a staple in my skin care routine for years. It contains a 0.1%-strength retinoid to accelerate skin cell turnover, which is especially helpful for those who experience clogged pores and frequent breakouts. You have to be patient with this one and power through the retinization phase where skin can become irritated, and the purging phase where all the gunk that’s trapped beneath the skin starts to surface, but it’s worth the wait.

21 An Essential Step For Any K-Beauty Routine Amazon Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence Intensive Moist $25 See On Amazon When dry skin needs an extra dose of moisture, consider making this treatment essence the first step of your skin care routine (post-cleansing, obv). The K-beauty treatment is as light as water, but is formulated with 90% fermented yeast extract, which moisturizes the skin and helps promote a more radiant complexion.

22 This 3-Ingredient Facial Mist That Smells Like Roses Amazon Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist $8 See On Amazon For an easy way to perk up skin on the go, consider keeping this $10 facial mist at your desk or in your makeup bag. “This stuff is solid gold,” wrote one Amazon reviewer who gave the rosewater and glycerin mist five stars. “It locks in moisture (and makeup) yet doesn’t feel sticky.” You can spritz this all over your face immediately after cleansing to lock in moisture or mist it over makeup throughout the day to help keep your look in place. The refreshing mist only uses three ingredients (purified water, vegetable glycerin, and rose flower oil), making it a super sensitive skin-friendly choice.

23 A Pimple Patch For Cystic Acne Amazon ZitSticka Killa Kit (4-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Already a fan of pimple patches? Same. But for more stubborn breakouts that you can feel deeper in the skin (aka cystic acne), your average hydrocolloid patch won’t cut it. ZitSticka’s Killa patches use microdarts that are actually made from acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid to work on a deeper level. Two hours are all the microdart patches need to fully dissolve and dispense their ingredients, but you can leave the patch on overnight, too.

24 An Eye Primer That Prevents Oily Lids & Eyeshadow Fading Amazon Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer $14 See On Amazon If you’ve ever gone through the painstaking effort of blending in a full smoky eye only to have it creasing hours later, this primer will solve all of your problems. A pea-sized amount of the product is all you need to lock your eyeshadow and eyeliner in place, and the multi-tasking formula even includes a sebum-controlling powder to help prevent oily lids and pearl powder to promote a brighter, more even base.

25 A K-Beauty Cult-Favorite With A Slimy Hero Ingredient Amazon COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $17 See On Amazon This K-beauty essence uses snail mucin (yes, as in the literal slime from snails) to target everything from unwanted scarring and dullness to dry skin that’s in need of some intense hydration. The fragrance-free essence is a concentrated formula that’s comprised of 96% snail mucin, but it gets a few more moisturizing and soothing benefits from hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and allantoin. Consider this your warning that multiple Amazon reviewers reported it has a sticky texture as you first apply it to your skin (it is snail slime, after all), but it’s also garnered nearly 30,000 five-star ratings, with one review declaring, “it has literally changed my skin.”

26 The French Face Cream That Pros Swear By Amazon Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré $15 See On Amazon The packaging may have changed, but the formula that made this French face cream a makeup artist favorite around the globe is still the same. Ingredients like shea butter, beeswax, and aloe vera immediately leave skin feeling softer and more moisturized, whether you use it as the last step of your nightly skin care routine or as a makeup primer. “Absorbs quickly and makes your skin feel like silk,” one Amazon reviewer wrote.

27 A Creamy Eyeshadow Palette That’s Under $10 Amazon Revlon Illuminance Creme Shadow $7 See On Amazon If you’ve been known to splurge on a massive 12-color eyeshadow palette only to use one or two shades, you’re not alone. You also don’t have to part with $50 to find your everyday neutral shadows or experiment with color. Revlon’s Illuminance Crème Eye Shadow palette will only set you back about $6, and it comes with four coordinated colors that are light enough to blend in with your fingers. “Super easy to use and the feel is super light,” wrote one Amazon user who gave the palette five stars. “They’re also not heavily pigmented, so you can add layers.” Available shades: 5

28 A Brush That Leaves Hair Shiny & Smooth Amazon Denman Soft Nylon and Boar Bristle Brush $34 See On Amazon Boar bristle brushes are a hairstylist favorite for helping to better distribute the oils from your scalp throughout the lengths of your hair. In the process, that means shinier strands, while the softer bristles also lead to less breakage. This small brush from Denman includes a mix of synthetic and natural boar bristles to detangle and smooth hair without the hefty price tag of a traditional boar bristle brush.

29 A Pore-Clearing Face Wash That Includes Mineral-Rich Volcanic Water Amazon Vichy Normaderm Daily Acne Face Wash $23 See On Amazon You can start to treat acne from the first step of your skin care routine with this salicylic acid cleansing gel. The lightweight gel lathers into a foam as you massage it into your skin, using just 0.5% salicylic acid to help clear pores of oil and debris without leaving skin totally dried out. The unique formula also includes Vichy’s proprietary volcanic water, which is naturally rich in 15 minerals that help to soothe and hydrate skin while also leaving its barrier strengthened. To make the most of the cleanser, try letting it sit on your skin for about 30 seconds before thoroughly rinsing to give the salicylic acid a chance to work deeper in your pores.

30 A Cheat For Skin That Literally Glows Amazon L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion $12 See On Amazon If you prefer your glow to have a little shimmer, this L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion is an Amazon (and pro) favorite for creating customized radiance. When you want to achieve an all-over luminous effect, try mixing some of the lotion in with your foundation, or use the shimmery formula as a highlighter by strategically dabbing it along the high points of your face. However you choose to apply the slightly tinted lotion, it will help hydrate your skin as it adds a glow, thanks to ingredients like glycerin and shea butter. Available shades: 4

31 A Travel-Friendly Vitamin C Serum Amazon Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum Capsules $19 See On Amazon A serum is generally thought to be the most potent way to add vitamin C to your routine for benefits that include fading unwanted hyperpigmentation and protecting skin from free radical damage (think exposure to sun and pollution or even stress). Neutrogena makes applying your daily dose of the antioxidant foolproof, whether you’re at home or traveling, with these vitamin C serum capsules. Each biodegradable capsule contains one application of the serum, which uses 20% vitamin C in the form of ascorbic acid, and leaves out common irritants like alcohol, fragrances, and dyes.

32 An Easy Way To Achieve Slicked-Back Buns Amazon Samnyte Hair Wax Stick $8 See On Amazon You don’t have to load up on alcohol-laden gels when you want to achieve a slicked-back hairstyle. This hair wax stick gets the job done (just ask the 15,000-plus five-star ratings on Amazon) without the drying alcohol — or the mess. You can swipe the creamy formula directly onto baby hairs or flyaways to hold them in place, and the wax is also packed with nourishing ingredients like avocado oil, castor oil, and vitamin E to nourish hair as it styles it.

33 A Creamy Eyeshadow Stick That Blends Like A Dream Amazon Julep Crème To Powder Eyeshadow Stick $16 See On Amazon These eyeshadow sticks might just be the most foolproof way to apply eye makeup. Available in a range of matte, shimmery, and metallic finishes, each shadow glides right onto lids with the ease of a cream, but dries down to a crease-proof, long-lasting powder. “I love the creaminess of this product and the fact that I don’t have to reapply during my 12-hour workday,” confirmed one Amazon reviewer. Though each stick comes with a tiny sponge at the opposite end that can be used for blending, the eyeshadow sticks also earned points among Amazon reviewers for their ability to be diffused with your fingers, too. Available shades: 34

34 A Snail Mucin Moisturizer That Won’t Clog Your Pores Amazon SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Repair Cream $20 See On Amazon Want to give your nightly moisturizer a boost? This Korean beauty-inspired moisturizer is formulated with 97% snail mucin to help stimulate collagen production and promote a brighter skin tone as it floods the skin with moisture. Panthenol, vitamin E, and aloe further help to moisturize and soothe skin, and the brand notes that the cream is also no-comedogenic, so it won’t contribute to clogged pores if your skin is acne prone.

35 A Microfiber Towel Wrap That Dries Hair More Quickly Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel $12 See On Amazon If you’re trying to cut back on hot styling tools (and the accumulative damage they inevitably cause), drying your hair sans blow dryer is the easiest place to start. And this microfiber hair towel wrap can help speed the process along without contributing to the tangling and snagging that traditional cotton towels can cause. These towel wraps, which are available in a set of two, feature a button at the back to secure the hair turban in place, and you can choose from multiple colors to match the microfiber wrap to your existing towel set. Available colors: 16

36 A Luxe Body Butter From A Natural German Brand Amazon Weleda Skin Food Body Butter $14 See On Amazon The whipped texture of this body butter will feel just as decadent as any prestige product as it melts into your skin and leaves it feeling velvety smooth. Cruelty-free and formulated without synthetic fragrances, dyes, and preservatives, the ultra-moisturizing body butter includes a blend of shea and cocoa butters, as well as sunflower seed oil and soothing ingredients like chamomile and calendula flower extracts.

37 The Easiest Way To Top Off Your SPF Amazon Milani Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray $14 See On Amazon Reapplying sunscreen over a full face of makeup is tricky business, which is why this SPF-infused setting spray is totally genius. Spritz this on, and the ultra-fine mist will help to keep your makeup in place for up to 16 hours, but even more importantly, a generous application helps to block out UVA and UVB rays. “I’ve tried a million SPF sprays, and this one offers the best sun protection that actually works,” declared one Amazon reviewer who gave the setting spray five stars.

38 A De-Puffing Eye Cream Made With Brightening Vitamin C Amazon I DEW CARE Glow-Key Eye Cream with Applicator $20 See On Amazon Combat tired eyes in two ways with this brightening eye cream that comes with a de-puffing metal wand. Ingredients like vitamin C, caffeine, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid help to illuminate and hydrate, but it’s the roller applicator that you’ll really be obsessed with. Store it in the fridge, and use it to gently smooth the cream around your eyes for a cooling sensation that also works to combat puffiness.

39 A Contour Stick For People Who Can’t Contour Amazon Wet n Wild MegaGlo Makeup Stick Conceal and Contour $4 See On Amazon Some of the most popular prestige makeup brands offer contour sticks that work like a dream to easily fake more sculpted features. But they also cost more than $20 apiece. Wet N Wild’s makeup sticks take the same concept of packaging a creamy contour product into a retractable stick that you can use to draw your contour lines exactly where you want them. The jojoba seed oil and vitamin E-infused formula is soft enough to be blended with your fingers, but it dries down to a powder-like finish that won’t smudge throughout the day. Plus, it comes in concealer and blush options, too. Available shades: 3

40 This Biotin-Infused Lash Serum Amazon Babe Original Essential Eyelash Premium Growth Serum $29 See On Amazon Considering the jury is still out on whether or not oils can help to grow lashes, splurging on a pricey lash serum may not be the best use of your money. Babe Original’s Essential Lash Serum comes backed by more than 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with a formula that contains biotin and protein-building amino acids, as well as nourishing ingredients like panthenol and grape seed extract. “You get results that you would get with a high end product for like half the price,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I started seeing results after a week of using it, and after one month, my lashes were so long,” they added of the serum, which should be applied each night using the brush-on applicator (you want to concentrate it just above the upper lash line like you would an eyeliner).

41 A 2-In-1 Flat Iron That Combs Through Hair Amazon TYMO Hair Straightening Brush $50 See On Amazon This handy styling tool lets you straighten your hair as you comb it with a flat iron that was created to smooth through hair in a single pass, thus minimizing the heat damage that occurs from having to pass over your hair multiple times (though you’ll still want to use a heat protectant, obv). The device can be used by all hair types, as it allows you to choose from five different heat settings, ranging from 266 to 410 degrees Fahrenheit. Among its many features are universal voltage for traveling and an auto-off after 30 minutes, so you don’t have to panic over whether or not you manually turned your straightener off hours after leaving the house.

42 A Soothing Moisturizer For Sensitive Skin Amazon Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer $15 See On Amazon For sensitive skin types, this moisturizer from Aveeno doubles up on the soothing benefits with a formula that pairs oat extract and centella asiatica extract in a cooling gel that feels refreshing as it sinks into the skin. The gel consistency also helps to give this cream a more lightweight and non-greasy texture, and it’s entirely free from common irritants like fragrance, alcohol, dyes, parabens, and phthalates.

43 The Smoothing Hair Treatment Pros Swear By Amazon Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Anti-frizz Hair Spray $27 See On Amazon For hair that stays impossibly glossy and smooth regardless of the humidity level, it’s all in the prep work. This multi-tasking treatment from Color Wow is a lightweight spray that can be used on all hair types and uses an innovative polymer technology that works to block out humidity and repel moisture while leaving hair silky. Because it’s a heat-activated technology, you’ll have to spray this on damp hair and blow dry using some added tension from a brush, but it only needs to be used every three to four shampoos.

44 The Most Inexpensive Way To Put Microneedling To The Test Amazon Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $14 See On Amazon If you’re all about an at-home beauty treatment, Sdara’s derma roller helps you get the benefits of microneedling without the in-office appointment (or price tag). The handheld device uses 540 titanium needles that are just 0.25 millimeters to create small wounds in the skin that stimulate collagen growth and also allow your skin care products to work on a deeper level. You’ll need to be consistent with this one to see the full results, but if you’re adding the tool to your cart, be sure that you also buy some rubbing alcohol to properly sanitize the derma roller before and after each use.