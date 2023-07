45 Cheap, Under-The-Radar Beauty Products That Work As Well As Popular, Expensive Ones

Considering the jury is still out on whether or not oils can help to grow lashes, splurging on a pricey lash serum may not be the best use of your money. Babe Original’s Essential Lash Serum comes backed by more than 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with a formula that contains biotin and protein-building amino acids, as well as nourishing ingredients like panthenol and grape seed extract. “You get results that you would get with a high end product for like half the price,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I started seeing results after a week of using it, and after one month, my lashes were so long,” they added of the serum, which should be applied each night using the brush-on applicator (you want to concentrate it just above the upper lash line like you would an eyeliner).