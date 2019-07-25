Glossier isn't just a beauty brand. It's become a lifestyle — one of low-maintenance makeup, embracing your natural brows, and all of the skincare products. And while you may be a Glossier fan for life (same), there are a few up-and-coming brands to keep an eye on if you love low-key, skincare-first beauty. As you may know, though, finding brands like Glossier isn't always easy; they have to simultaneously be affordable, Instagrammable, and create products that well, you know, work. (Having any sort of millennial pink packaging doesn't hurt, either.)

Fortunately, thanks to the beauty industry boom, there are more than a few to explore. Below are six beauty brands to add to your collection — and follow on Instagram. Some are more in Glossier's no-nonsense, technical vein, like Versed's straightforward and inexpensive skin care. Others capture a similar laissez-faire aesthetic, such as the minimalist beauty brand MAKE. So, put on your favorite face mask, grab a notebook, and keep on scrolling down to meet the beauty brands any Glossier fan should know.

Ami Cole

Ami Cole is quickly becoming a cult-favorite brand with a wide and loyal following on Instagram. The brand is all about clean beauty made with melanin-rich skin in mind. Its skin enhancing tint was all the rage this past summer for the sheer “your skin but better” glow it gives. Not to mention its lip oil is loved by beauty industry insiders and everyday beauty lovers alike.

Saie Beauty

This clean beauty brand prides itself on high performing products, sustainable packaging, and style (sound familiar?) With Saie you don’t have to choose between products that work and also look good in your bathroom.

Rose Inc.

Given that founder Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a connoisseur of luxe minimalist aesthetics, it only makes sense that her recently launched beauty brand Rose Inc. would be equally Insta-worthy. The brand’s sleek minimalist packaging gives it not “no fuss” feeling that Glossier does so well, with a touch of luxury. If you’re a fan of the pigment that Glossier’s Cloud Dew gives, you’ll love the rosy glow the Rose Inc. lip and cheek color provides.

Milk Makeup

Born out of New York City’s hip creative hub Milk Studios, Milk Makeup takes a modern, self-empowering approach to beauty. With easy-to-use products and chic, minimalist packaging, it’s no wonder that it’s made quite the mark on the clean beauty scene.

Kosas

As self-described “makeup for skin care freaks”, Kosas strives to make their products as “comfy” as possible; meaning, they’re packed with nourishing ingredients and feel light as air on the skin. Essentially, it’s a natural beauty lover’s dream.

Freck Beauty

Best known for their Insta-famous freckle pen, this minimalist beauty brand is very much on par with the “no makeup” makeup look, that Glossier pioneered. The brand offers both clean makeup and skin care that are as aesthetic to post on the gram as they are effective.

EM Cosmetics

EM Cosmetics was founded by the mega-popular makeup artist, entrepreneur, and beauty guru Michelle Phan — so you can count on its finger being on the beauty community's pulse. It offers a curated line of products, too, that cater to any skill level. ("Whether you are a new beauty enthusiast, a seasoned creator, or a bona fide pro artist, I hope you find our products to be refined, effortless, and useful in your own personal journey of self-expression," reads a quote from Phan and the EM Cosmetics team on the brand's website.) You'll get your skincare-makeup hybrid fix by shopping the brand, as well; products like the Color Drops Serum Blush — which nearly sold out in three days — and the True Gloss lip glosses combine cosmetics with skin-friendly ingredients.

Fourth Ray Beauty

Fourth Ray Beauty deserves just as much attention as its sister brand, ColourPop. Its product tick many clean beauty fans' boxes: They're vegan, cruelty free, dermatologist tested, and formulated without parabens. (The brand also defines on its website exactly what clean beauty means to it, so you won't be left wondering about the word.) However, the prices may be what makes Fourth Ray Beauty stand out the most — it's seriously affordable. As in, $10 face oils, $12 milk cleansers, and $15 hyaluronic acid serums. Happy shopping!

Glow Recipe

Chances are, if you're a diehard Glossier fan, you know the skincare brand Glow Recipe, too. Its website originally launched in 2014 as an online K-beauty destination, though decided to strictly pursue its own line of products in 2019. Which for shoppers, means the brand has the know-how to create cult favorites — like its famous Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, which is still just as popular now as it was in 2017 (when it sold out in just one day).

MAKE

Once you try out MAKE's easygoing cosmetics, you'll want to keep them on your vanity forever. The beauty brand understands the no-makeup makeup trend on a deeper level, offering products that let you accent your natural look. Colors are sheer, buildable, and as flashy as you want them to be; you can create a going-out look using its nude eyeshadow palette or lip and cheek stick, or not. MAKE puts it best on its own website, stating, "We create modern beauty building blocks: minimal, multifunctional essentials, to wear your way, every day."

Peach & Lily

Clicking onto Peach & Lily's website is enough to make any skincare lover swoon. However hard it may be to ignore the many, many pages of Korean beauty products, try to check out Peach & Lily's own product line if you're totally new to the retailer. You may've heard about it before, too — thanks to the cult following of Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Refining Serum. It's a safe bet to check out any of the brand's line, though. (Though make sure you add the Power Calm cleanser to your cart, no matter what you go with; it's that good.)

Versed

Next is the skincare brand Versed, which only made its debut in May. Although newer to the table, its powerful, affordable products are quickly gathering steam at Target. (Which is where you'll be able to shop the brand, by the way.) It's a must if you prefer your skin care simple, yet still cute enough for a quick #shelfie pic. And the fact that it offers a cruelty-free, vegan cleansing balm for less than $20? That's a reason to celebrate.

Tower 28 Beauty

This clean beauty brand, founded in 2018 by dermatologist Amy Liu, is quickly becoming an editor favorite. Not only does the skin care-friendly makeup formulas work for all skin types and tones, but the dewy highlighter balms and shiny lip glosses make for easy, fuss-free wear.