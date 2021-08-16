Bobbi Brown Cosmetics & Ulla Johnson Are Collaborating — Wait Until You See The Product Packaging

New York City is home to a bevy of bestselling beauty and fashion labels that stylish Manhattanites swear by. On occasion, these It Girl brands join forces with one another to unveil something extra extra special, a too-good-to-resist collab that dominates the headlines and social media feeds. That’s precisely the case with the new limited-edition Bobbi Brown Cosmetics x Ulla Johnson collection, launching nationwide this month.

There's a strong chance you're familiar with both brands already. Bobbi Brown Cosmetics dominates beauty counters (and A-lister's makeup bags) far and wide. Likewise, Ulla Johnson's signature bohemian style is a celebrity favorite, worn by January Jones, Katie Holmes, Kate Beckinsale, and the star-studded list goes on. Perhaps the designer's luxury wares have a spot in your wardrobe, too.

The new beauty collection comprises five makeup products in various soft, perfect-for-fall shades: Bobbi Brown Cosmetics' Highlighting Powder in Pink Glow, Face Brush, Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks, Extra Lip Tint, and Crushed Lip Color. Each product is housed in packaging designed with Johnson's beloved Sunburst Floral Print. The result? Products that look just as good on your vanity as they do in your beauty regimen.

This isn't the first time the brands have collaborated. Bobbi Brown and Ulla Johnson made their joint collection debut in March 2019. Unsurprisingly, it has since sold out, but the five-piece line was made up of the same makeup essentials launching in the upcoming collection. The 2019 offering had a different look, though — products were dressed in über-feminine light pink floral-print packaging.

The Bobbi Brown Cosmetics x Ulla Johnson collection will debut in Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com on Monday, August 26 — and both Bobbi Brown and Ulla Johnson's websites will follow suit. While you impatiently await its launch, check out the line in its entirety ahead.

The Bobbi Brown Cosmetics X Ulla Johnson Face Brush ($60) will disperse the perfect amount of color onto your cheeks. Courtesy of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

The Bobbi Brown Cosmetics X Ulla Johnson Highlighting Powder is launching in one luminous shade, Pink Glow, and will be available in two sizes: full size ($50) or mini ($25). Courtesy of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

The Bobbi Brown Cosmetics X Ulla Johnson Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick ($34) will be available in two color-coordinating duos: Sun Pearl & Soft Bronze and Opal & Golden Pink (seen here). Courtesy of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics X Ulla Johnson Extra Lip Tint ($34) is launching in three shades: Bare Pink, Bare Punch, and Bare Nude (seen here). Courtesy of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics X Ulla Johnson Crushed Lip Color ($29) will be available in three colors: Babe, Bare, and LouLou (seen here). Courtesy of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics