Katie Holmes is unequivocally one of New York City's most-watched street style stars. Holmes' signature style is quiet, classic, and relatable. She wears what she likes, and in turn, this honesty has captured her fans' attention. For those that follow her style, one of her go-to brands, Ulla Johnson, is now on sale at Shopbop, making it the ideal opportunity to channel her aesthetic.

Holmes, a longtime Ulla Johnson fan, often sits front row at the designer's show during New York Fashion Week and has worn everything from a trusty pair of high-waisted acid wash jeans to an earthy floral dress for red carpet events. The brand, which launched in 1998, has become synonymous with polished, bohemian staples, and is often favored by both celebrities and the street style crowd. If you've been patiently waiting for a chance to dress like Holmes and pick up an Ulla piece yourself, now is the chance thanks to Shopbop's New Year sale. It features thousands of products, including multiple of-the-moment pieces from the contemporary label, starting at 50 percent off. The sale runs until Saturday, so you'll have to be speedy about selecting your favorite pieces.

Before you start adding your favorite Ulla items into your checkout cart, however, briefly reminisce over Holmes' best looks from the label, below, for some outfit inspiration.

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Holmes kept it tasteful, but fun, in a puff-shoulder sleeve crop top and high-waisted jeans while attending the Ulla Johnson fashion show during New York Fashion Week in Feb. 2020.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A good winter coat is a must for east coasters. In Dec. 2020, Holmes opted for this maroon option from the brand and accessorized with an oversize crossbody bag as she made her way across the streets in Brooklyn.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage/Getty Images

Ulla is known for its bohemian floral prints, which Holmes has taken a liking to. She has repeatedly worn floral dresses and skirts from the label to important red carpet events and photo ops.

Stripes from the brand seem to be in Holmes' wardrobe repertoire too. She even gave a shout-out to Ulla Johnson on her Instagram, which further highlights her devotion to the fashion label.

David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images

Holmes' love for Ulla extends as far back as four years ago, when she attended an event in Las Vegas. Her outfit of choice was this speckled ruffle dress with an asymmetrical hemline that allowed the actress to show off her footwear.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.