Each season NYFW hits the fashion world with a slew of must-try trends to start enjoying come September. Rightfully so, the collections themselves take center stage, but the beauty looks aren’t far behind. Take into account the runway scene currently unfolding on the east coast.

In some cases, dramatic details like the embellished cornrows and silver disco inspired hair at Bronx and Banco or blue eyeshadow at Christian Siriano completely transform a look. In the same vein, it’s beyond no one that Euphoria makeup is currently on one heck of a roll. On some other catwalks, the glam took a more subdued approach, like the blunt bobs seen at Proenza Schouler and the slick back wet hair looks at Bevza and Peter Do.

The TZR team had a front row seats and backstage peeks, keeping a close watch on all of the happenings while deciphering the most noteworthy looks to assist you in sifting through the all shows, and to help discern what beauty moments deserve your full attention, and possibly re-creation.

Keep reading to see the five stunning beauty trends from the Fall/Winter ‘22 New York Fashion Week shows that TZR editors can’t get out of their minds.

Acid Green Eyeshadow At Gabriela Hearst

“I can't stop thinking about this acid green eyeshadow look from Gabriela Hearst. In general green is having a serious moment in fashion and beauty right now, and this shade such a striking pop of color with an otherwise bare face. Makeup artist Hannah Murray really nailed it with this one — I'm already going to DIY it this weekend.” — Hannah Baxter, Deputy Beauty Editor

Wet Hair at Carolina Herrera

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

“Wet hair was a dominant trend on the runways of New York this season, with many variations from sleek and pulled back to mermaid-like strands caressing the face. My particular favorite was the low-braid ponytail at Carolina Herrera, a look that was both minimal and impactful — a striking style that hairstylist Jimmy Paul created befit to wear with glamorous gowns, as was done during the show, and in real life, say a night out. It's a bold look, without the drama, and one that's easy to replicate.” — Kathy Lee, Editor-in-Chief

Head Scarves at Glemaud

"Anything hairstylist Jawara touches turns to beauty gold and this headscarf look for the Glemaud F/W '22 show was no exception. The artful yet simple wrapping of the headscarf gave this glam an ethereal touch while the dark lined lips and sharp contour really edged it out. Not to mention this is how I wear my braids at home when I plan on going absolutely nowhere, so seeing it fashion-ized on a runway was kind of special." — Annie Blay, Associate Beauty News Editor

Low Ponytail At Sergio Hudson

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"My favorite beauty moment came from Sergio Hudson's Fall/Winter 2022 runway show. The models wore their hair in a low ponytail, which was teased out and curled. The textured look was often times accompanied by dramatic winged eyeliner, which made for an impactful look. As someone who likes to either braid their hair to the side or keep it up in a ponytail, this hairstyle felt achievable to me (if I had all the right products and heat tools, of course). Hudson's clothes were vibrantly colorful and both the hair/makeup didn't take away from that aesthetic. They simply complemented the powerful pieces while still holding their own in the spotlight." — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

Icy Buns At LaQuan Smith

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I can't stop thinking about the dramatic eye makeup and slicked buns at LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022. I love the use of pinky-red eyeshadow to outline the dramatic black wing. The slicked-back hair allowed the striking eye makeup and the stunning jewelry to shine. Additionally, many of the runway looks had distinctive necklines, so pulling the models' hair back made the clothes the star. I will most definitely *attempt* to copy this beauty look for my next night out.” — Maggie Haddad, Senior Strategist Social Media